IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli should set small targets, opines Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

"When you attain great things, you put extra pressure on yourself. If you are a bowler, you want to take a wicket with every ball you bowl. Likewise, as a batsman, you want to score a hundred every time you walk out to bat. Kohli should set small targets, take it 10 by 10. Move from 0 to 10, then aim to go from 10 to 20, 20 to 30 and so on. Kohli is a supremely fit player. Once physically fit, you are mentally fit too. He is just one knock away” Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said during an interview with News 18 Cricketnext.