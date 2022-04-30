IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli should set small targets, opines Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Today at 10:17 AM
In this Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli has struggled for runs and is having his worst season with the bat since he first appeared in the cash-rich league back in 2008. Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan opened up about Kohli's form and said that he is putting pressure on himself.
Virat Kohli's form is an ongoing debate for a long time and it does not seem to die down as he has failed to score big runs in IPL 2022. Fans and experts believed that Kohli would do well this season as he stepped from RCB's captaincy and this would allow him to play freely. However, that has not been the case as the star batter has consistently struggled for runs in this year's IPL and it is not getting any easy for him.
Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan talked about Virat Kohli's form. Sivaramakrishnan is of the opinion that Kohli is putting too much pressure on himself.
"When you attain great things, you put extra pressure on yourself. If you are a bowler, you want to take a wicket with every ball you bowl. Likewise, as a batsman, you want to score a hundred every time you walk out to bat. Kohli should set small targets, take it 10 by 10. Move from 0 to 10, then aim to go from 10 to 20, 20 to 30 and so on. Kohli is a supremely fit player. Once physically fit, you are mentally fit too. He is just one knock away” Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said during an interview with News 18 Cricketnext.
In the 9 matches that Kohli has played so far, the right-handed batter has only managed to score just 128 runs. It will be important for Kohli to find his form as IPL 2022 moves towards the business end.
