    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rahul 'Iceman' Tewatia, David Miller help GT beat RCB by 6 wickets

    Rahul ‘Iceman’ Tewatia, David Miller help GT beat RCB by 6 wickets

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rahul ‘Iceman’ Tewatia, David Miller help GT beat RCB by 6 wickets

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:35 PM

    Rahul Tewatia's unbeaten 25-ball 43, coupled with David Miller's unbeaten 24-ball 39 helped Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 43 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium. Riding on their unbeaten 79-run stand, Gujarat Titans chased down a challenging target of 171 in 19.3 overs.

    The astounding run of Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Match 45 of the ongoing edition at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. RCB, after Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked them to bat, piled up 170/6 at the end of the innings. Pradeep Sangwan impressed on his return in the tournament after four years, returning 2-19 off his four overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB, scoring 58 off 53 balls. Rajat Patidar starred with the bat as well, scoring 52 off 32 balls.

    GT, in response, were reduced to 95/4 at one point. They did not get the fluent start either but then, an unbeaten 79-run stand between Rahul Tewatia and David Miller took them home in the final over. For RCB,Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets apiece. The others, on the other hand, remained wicketless, which cost them the contest.

