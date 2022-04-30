IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rahul ‘Iceman’ Tewatia, David Miller help GT beat RCB by 6 wickets

The astounding run of Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Match 45 of the ongoing edition at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. RCB, after Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked them to bat, piled up 170/6 at the end of the innings. Pradeep Sangwan impressed on his return in the tournament after four years, returning 2-19 off his four overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB, scoring 58 off 53 balls. Rajat Patidar starred with the bat as well, scoring 52 off 32 balls.