    Rohit Sharma seemed unhappy after Tim David dropped catch.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, RR vs MI | Twitter erupts as Tim David drops a ‘sitter’ at deep backward point

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:02 PM

    Tim David had a disastrous return to his second stint for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 as he dropped an easy-catching opportunity of Devdutt Padikkal’s on Saturday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Padikkal, on the back of successive fours in the third over, was dropped by David at deep backward point.

    Mumbai Indians (MI) had an average start against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. RR, after Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked them to bat, had a steady start, scoring 15 off the first 15 balls. It largely came duo to back-to-back fours by Devdutt Padikkal, against Daniel Sams in the third over.

    The fourth ball, bowled by Sams, was short and wide ball outside off. Padikkal tried to slash it over off-side, but the protection was there in Tim David at the deep backward point. However, the ball bursted through David's hands, largely due to his laziness, and eventually, it resulted in hat-trick of fours.

    Although Padikkal did not make the best use of the lifetime, as he fell to Hrithik Shokeen in the fifth over after scoring 15 off 15 balls. RR, with the dismissal, reached 37/1 at the end of five overs.

