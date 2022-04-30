IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja to relinquish Chennai Super Kings captaincy and hand it to MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings has been one of the most decorated franchises in the Indian Premier League(IPL). They have won several titles under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Dhoni had resigned from the captaincy and handed it to Ravindra Jadeja before the commencement of IPL 2022. However, this season has turned out to be a nightmare for the franchise. They have been struggling in the tournament under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja winning just two games out of the eight matches they played.