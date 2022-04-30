IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in match 44 of the IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on April 30. Rajasthan Royals are placed second in the points table with their solid performance while Mumbai Indians are still looking for their first win of the IPL 2022.

Rajasthan Royals will square off against Mumbai Indians for the second time in IPL 2022. RR will aim the top spot in the points table by getting two points with a win. MI are still struggling to find their first win and will look forward to opening their account of victories.

RR won by 29 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore courtesy of a brilliant bowling performance in their last match. Riyan Parag delivered for the team scoring a half-century when the team was on a verge of batting collapse. Sanju Samson’s form might be a issue of concern for the team as he had been blown hot and cold with lack of consistency. A lot depends on Jos Buttler for them in the batting and it’s time that the other batters also start to accumulate big scores.

The poor show of Mumbai Indians continued and they lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 36 runs. The list of problems start for Mumbai Indians from finding the right combination and there is no end to that list. The openers have been struggling to score big and Kieron Pollard hasn’t been able to handle the finishing duties. Also the bowling attack looks poor as they lack wicket-taking options.

Form Guide

MI have been losing matches after matches and they have suffered eight defeats from eight matches in the tournament. RR have won four of their last five matches and are riding high on the confidence with their performance in the tournament so far.

Head to Head

MI have won 14 matches against RR while RR have been the winners on 13 occasions.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussenl, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Best Betting Tip

Suryakumar has enjoyed a good run of form in the IPL 2022. He has plundered 239 runs from six matches at 47.80 and a strike rate of 151.27 with two half-centuries. He is expected to continue his form and add some runs to the team total against RR.

Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals are on an impressive run in the IPL 2022 so far sitting at the second position in the points table. They have a super bowling attack and a quality top 4 in the batting lineup. Considering all this , RR are the favourites to win the game.

Match Info

Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Match 44

Date - April 30, 2022

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

