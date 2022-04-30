IPL 2022, MI vs RR | Twitter reacts to Suryakumar Yadav consoling Yuzvendra Chahal after close DRS appeal for LBW

Chasing the target, MI were reduced to 41/2 early in the innings but a partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steadied the ship. Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling the eighth over of the innings. He bowled a delivery in line of middle stump turning away from Suryakumar on the last ball. The batter tried to sweep it but missed his attempt. The ball hit the pads and Chahal’s appeal was rejected by the umpire. RR then opted for review and DRS showed that the ball was clipping the top of off stump and it was umpire’s call.