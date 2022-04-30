IPL 2022, MI vs RR | Twitter reacts to Suryakumar Yadav consoling Yuzvendra Chahal after close DRS appeal for LBW

Yesterday at 10:42 PM
It is a rare scene on the cricket when a batter consoles an opposition bowler after a decision has been ruled against him by the DRS technology. Suryakumar Yadav shared such a moment with Yuzvendra Chahal in the game against RR as he was seen consoling the bowler after an LBW was ruled against him.
After losing all their games in the IPL 2022 so far, Mumbai Indians seem to be in a good position against Rajasthan Royals. MI won the toss and chose to bowl first. They put in a superb bowling effort restricting the opposition to 158/6 courtesy of a couple of wickets from Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith.
Chasing the target, MI were reduced to 41/2 early in the innings but a partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steadied the ship. Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling the eighth over of the innings. He bowled a delivery in line of middle stump turning away from Suryakumar on the last ball. The batter tried to sweep it but missed his attempt. The ball hit the pads and Chahal’s appeal was rejected by the umpire. RR then opted for review and DRS showed that the ball was clipping the top of off stump and it was umpire’s call.
Umpire’s call resulted in the decision being upheld. Chahal was seen as disappointed with the decision while the batter was seen consoling him with a hug.
