IPL 2022, MI vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler getting dismissed after hitting four sixes on trot

Jos Buttler has been in an incredible run of form in the IPL 2022 while opening the innings for Rajasthan Royals. He continued his form in the game against Mumbai Indians as he smashed four back to back sixes in an over before being sent back to the pavilion on the last ball of the over.
Rajasthan Royals have been a formidable unit in the IPL 2022 and they are placed at second position in the points table. In the game against Mumbai Indians, they lost the toss and the opposition invited them to bat first. Jos Buttler scored a half-century for the team and continued his superb form in the ongoing season of IPL. The team was struggling to boost their run rate at one stage but carnage in a single over from Jos Buttler changed the momentum.
Hrithik Shokeen was bowling the 16th over of the innings. Buttler was facing the bowler and he cleared the fence at long-on on the first delivery. The second ball was smashed again straight down the ground for six and then he cleared the boundary at deep midwicket on the subsequent delivery. The fourth six of the over was sent to long-off and Buttler hit four consecutive sixes in an over. However, Shokeen bowled a delivery wide outside off and it came from the toe end of the bat. Suryakumar Yadav grabbed an easy catch at long-off and the batter was sent back to the pavilion on 67 runs.
6666!
April 30, 2022
REVENGE!
April 30, 2022
HAHA!
Took Buttler this long to realise he's playing against Mumbai Indians.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 30, 2022
WHAT A PLAYER!
4 consecutive sixes by Jos Buttler off Hrithik Shokeen.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2022
MOMENTUM!
MI ke umpire ne apna kar diya aur Buttler ka momentum khatm kar diya nahi toh 6 sixes hone thehttps://t.co/iNi0kQqcF9— Rishabh CSK (Expert) (@Rishabh_RW) April 30, 2022
HOCKEY STICK!
Send Buttler with a hockey stick, he would still score a 50 against Mumbai— Bully Maguire 𓃵 (@BullyMaguire_69) April 30, 2022
PERIOD!
RR batting line up— 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮 𝗝𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗲 හසිත (@Hasitha71) April 30, 2022
1.Jos buttler
-End of the list-
🤣🤣@rajasthanroyals #Ipl2022
ANOTHER LEAGUE!
Jos Buttler is on another league.#JosButtler #RR #RRvsMI #IPL2022 #IPL— 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚕 ;) (@harshil_yk) April 30, 2022
TIMING!
Omg the timing from Buttler is soooo perfect #RRvsMi #JosButtler— VINOTH KUMAR (@Vinothkumar0810) April 30, 2022
