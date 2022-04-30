sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, MI vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler getting dismissed after hitting four sixes on trot

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Jos Buttler scored a half-century against MI

    IPL

    IPL 2022, MI vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler getting dismissed after hitting four sixes on trot

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:16 PM

    Jos Buttler has been in an incredible run of form in the IPL 2022 while opening the innings for Rajasthan Royals. He continued his form in the game against Mumbai Indians as he smashed four back to back sixes in an over before being sent back to the pavilion on the last ball of the over.

    Rajasthan Royals have been a formidable unit in the IPL 2022 and they are placed at second position in the points table. In the game against Mumbai Indians, they lost the toss and the opposition invited them to bat first. Jos Buttler scored a half-century for the team and continued his superb form in the ongoing season of IPL. The team was struggling to boost their run rate at one stage but carnage in a single over from Jos Buttler changed the momentum. 

    Hrithik Shokeen was bowling the 16th over of the innings. Buttler was facing the bowler and he cleared the fence at long-on on the first delivery. The second ball was smashed again straight down the ground for six and then he cleared the boundary at deep midwicket on the subsequent delivery. The fourth six of the over was sent to long-off and Buttler hit four consecutive sixes in an over. However, Shokeen bowled a delivery wide outside off and it came from the toe end of the bat. Suryakumar Yadav grabbed an easy catch at long-off and the batter was sent back to the pavilion on 67 runs. 

    6666!

    REVENGE!

    HAHA!

    WHAT A PLAYER!

    MOMENTUM!

    HOCKEY STICK!

    PERIOD!

    ANOTHER LEAGUE!

    TIMING!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down