IPL 2022, MI vs RR | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler getting dismissed after hitting four sixes on trot

Hrithik Shokeen was bowling the 16th over of the innings. Buttler was facing the bowler and he cleared the fence at long-on on the first delivery. The second ball was smashed again straight down the ground for six and then he cleared the boundary at deep midwicket on the subsequent delivery. The fourth six of the over was sent to long-off and Buttler hit four consecutive sixes in an over. However, Shokeen bowled a delivery wide outside off and it came from the toe end of the bat. Suryakumar Yadav grabbed an easy catch at long-off and the batter was sent back to the pavilion on 67 runs.