    IPL 2022, MI vs RR | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets

    Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the IPL 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:48 PM

    Mumbai Indians finally clinched their first win and two points in the IPL 2022 beating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. The team was chasing a target of 159 and they completed it with five wickets in the hand and four balls to spare courtesy of a knock of 51 runs from 39 balls by Suryakumar Yadav.

    Mumbai Indians have finally earned their first two points in the IPL 2022 winning against Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. This was the first win of the tournament for Mumbai Indians thanks to a superb bowling effort and quality knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first. They reduced the opposition to 54/2 early in the innings but Daryl Mitchell and Jos Buttler steadied the innings. Mi bowlers bowled in the right areas and didn’t allow opposition batters to attack. RR posted a total of 158/6 batting first. Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith picked a couple of wickets each for the team. 

    Chasing the target, MI lost both their openers on a total of 41. However, a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma’s knock got them in a strong position. Suryakumar scored 51 runs from 39 balls while Tilak scored 35 runs from 30 balls. Tim David played a cameo of unbeaten 20 runs from nine balls while Daniel Sams smashed a six to take the team over the finishing line in the last over. 

