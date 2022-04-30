IPL 2022, MI vs RR | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets

Yesterday at 11:48 PM
Mumbai Indians finally clinched their first win and two points in the IPL 2022 beating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. The team was chasing a target of 159 and they completed it with five wickets in the hand and four balls to spare courtesy of a knock of 51 runs from 39 balls by Suryakumar Yadav.
Mumbai Indians have finally earned their first two points in the IPL 2022 winning against Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. This was the first win of the tournament for Mumbai Indians thanks to a superb bowling effort and quality knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first. They reduced the opposition to 54/2 early in the innings but Daryl Mitchell and Jos Buttler steadied the innings. Mi bowlers bowled in the right areas and didn’t allow opposition batters to attack. RR posted a total of 158/6 batting first. Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith picked a couple of wickets each for the team.
Chasing the target, MI lost both their openers on a total of 41. However, a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma’s knock got them in a strong position. Suryakumar scored 51 runs from 39 balls while Tilak scored 35 runs from 30 balls. Tim David played a cameo of unbeaten 20 runs from nine balls while Daniel Sams smashed a six to take the team over the finishing line in the last over.
ACTUALLY!
It just didn't feel right that Mumbai Indians didn't have any points in #IPL2022 so far.— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 30, 2022
The tournament seems more normal now. #MIvRR
FINALLY!
Finally, Mumbai Indians won their first game by defeating RR by 5 wickets after 8 consecutive losses in IPL 2022 👏👏#MIvsRR #RRvMI #RRvsMI #IPL2022 #IPL #IPL20222 #SuryakumarYadav #Timdavid #danielsams #RohitSharmabirthday #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/omCeywseFX— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) April 30, 2022
YES YES!
#MumbaiIndians Right Now 😎#MIvsRR #RRvMI #MIvRR #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/IpDIAJr84j— Siju Moothedath💯 (@SijuMoothedath) April 30, 2022
WELL DESERVED!
Suryakumar Yadav well deserved half century. What a match, SKY the run machine for Mumbai Indians 👏 #RRvMI #SuryakumarYadav #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/yeImcUDyW7— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 30, 2022
SUNKISSED!
Now that's what we call a "Sun kissed" picture#RRvMI #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/L30dF2RsEb— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 30, 2022
MI WON!
A win finally after 8 losses for @mipaltan back to winning ways!! #MIvRR #RRvMI A gift for @ImRo45 on his birthday 🎉 well played Team!— Souvik Bhattacharya (@imsouvikb) April 30, 2022
TIM DAVID!
Tim David should have played every game for #MumbaiIndians #MIvsRR #MIvRR— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 30, 2022
FIRST WIN!
First win for MI this season!#IPL2022 #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/P7Xymy4lYW— Crictalk (@crictalkin) April 30, 2022
MUMBAI!
#MumbaiIndians Won! #MIvRR #MIvsRR #RRvMI #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/NZ5OgA9V7h— Siju Moothedath💯 (@SijuMoothedath) April 30, 2022
SURYA!
Offered without any comment 🔥#SKY #MIvsRR #RRvMI #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/YMRiNs1K38— Siju Moothedath💯 (@SijuMoothedath) April 30, 2022
PERFECT!
Perfect bday gift to RO ..by team— Smitaa 🧑🎤💃🎸🎤🎼🎧 (@RKVian1) April 30, 2022
Finally #MI opened dere account 👏👏#MIvRR
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.