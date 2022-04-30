IPL 2022, MI vs RR | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets

Mumbai Indians have finally earned their first two points in the IPL 2022 winning against Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. This was the first win of the tournament for Mumbai Indians thanks to a superb bowling effort and quality knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first. They reduced the opposition to 54/2 early in the innings but Daryl Mitchell and Jos Buttler steadied the innings. Mi bowlers bowled in the right areas and didn’t allow opposition batters to attack. RR posted a total of 158/6 batting first. Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith picked a couple of wickets each for the team.