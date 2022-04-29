IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | The execution with the ball helped us win, admits KL Rahul

Today at 12:00 AM
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has credited his team's bowlers for helping them snatch a 20-run win against Punjab Kings on Match 42 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium. Rahul has also heaped praise on Krunal Pandya, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his excellent bowling figures of 4-1-11-2.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) staged an excellent collective bowling show against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune. Krunal Pandya and Mohsin Khan impressed the most, returning excellent figures of 4-1-11-2 and 4-1-24-3 respectively to help their side successfully defend 153 against a potent PBKS batting unit. The Mayank Agarwal-side only managed 133/8, with Jonny Bairstow top-scoring with 32 off 28 balls. Dushmantha Chameera bowled brilliantly as well, getting crucial wickets of Mayank and Bairstow at crucial junctures.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, KL Rahul lauded his bowlers to put on an astounding bowling efforts altogether. Rahul mentioned that their bowlers added crucial few runs at the end of their innings, which were important as well. However, the LSG skipper admitted that they played 'stupid cricket' with the bat.
"I was disappointed and fuming at the end of the first innings. Stupid cricket with the bat. It does happen but we did talk about it at the time-out. We did talk that we can defend 160 as this wasn't a great pitch. The crucial runs at the back end and then the execution with the ball helped us win," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.
"We need to get better with the bat. Half-time, when Quinny and Deepak were batting. They paced it really really well to get to 60 in 9 overs on a tricky wicket. Had we batted smartly, we could have gotten to 180-190."
Further, Rahul credited their bowlers for their rousing response in the second innings. Rahul particularly mentioned Krunal, who has been economical in IPL 2022 more often than not. "The way we responded with the ball was phenomenal. Krunal has been brilliant throughout the tournament. In this season he has really worked on his bowling. Bowling economically is important but he has been giving us two three wickets in the middle overs," he added.
Following the result, LSG climbed up to third on the points table, with six wins in nine matches. PBKS, on the other hand, remained at seventh, with four wins and five defeats.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.