IPL 2022 | I have been bowling well for the last 7-8 months, says Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya gave 11 runs and picked up two wickets to put a halt to the run flow of the Punjab team in his four overs. He was awarded the player of the match for his brilliant performance. “I have been bowling well. For the last 7-8 months, I have been working hard. Special mention to Rahul Sanghvi. The results everyone can see as I have tried to improve my skills. A lot of times, when you are playing shorter formats, you don’t realize a lot of things. I have been trying to increase my height with my release and some things on my grip. I took Rahul Sanghvi’s help and it has worked”, Krunal Pandya said about the improvement in his bowling this season in the post-match presentation.