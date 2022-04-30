IPL 2022 | I have been bowling well for the last 7-8 months, says Krunal Pandya

Today at 10:10 AM
Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Punjab Kings on Friday to go to the third position on the points table in IPL 2022 as they defended 153 against them. Krunal Pandya was the star with the ball for LSG as the all-rounder was instrumental in helping his side win the game after his brilliant showing.
Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Punjab Kings in their first-ever encounter on Saturday in IPL 2022. The KL Rahul-led side managed to defend a low total against Punjab Kings after some brilliant performances from their bowlers. Punjab Kings had won the toss and asked LSG to bat first and the Lucknow team could only manage to post 153/8 after 20 overs. However, Krunal Pandya alongside other LSG bowlers led the fightback and managed to beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs to reach the third spot on the points table.
Krunal Pandya gave 11 runs and picked up two wickets to put a halt to the run flow of the Punjab team in his four overs. He was awarded the player of the match for his brilliant performance. “I have been bowling well. For the last 7-8 months, I have been working hard. Special mention to Rahul Sanghvi. The results everyone can see as I have tried to improve my skills. A lot of times, when you are playing shorter formats, you don’t realize a lot of things. I have been trying to increase my height with my release and some things on my grip. I took Rahul Sanghvi’s help and it has worked”, Krunal Pandya said about the improvement in his bowling this season in the post-match presentation.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.