IPL 2022 | I believe Rishabh Pant will captain the national side, states WV Raman

Today at 10:22 AM
Rishabh Pant is doing a good job in IPL 2022 as captain of the Delhi Capitals and has so far won 4 games out of the eight matches that they have played. Former India cricketer WV Raman praised the young wicket-keeper batter and went on to add that he sees Rishabh Pant captaining India.
Rishabh Pant's stature has grown over the years as a player as he has improved a lot. The young wicket-keeper batter is the captain of the Delhi Capitals in IPL and has so far won 4 games out of the eight that his team has played. Pant was trolled recently after the game against Kolkata Knight Riders as he did not complete Kuldeep Yadav's four overs even after the latter picked 4 wickets for 13 runs during the match.
Former Indian cricketer WV Raman backed Rishabh Pant and feels that the young cricketer has the potential to captain the Indian team in the future. WV Raman also talked about how Pant has improved his wicket-keeping and also has a great cricketing mind.
"Rishabh Pant has a great cricketing mind, but he is on a learning curve; and the last couple of years he has been working on his keeping and fitness and has shown remarkable improvement," Raman told cricket.com.
"I believe Pant will go on and captain the national side, and as to when, we will wait and see. For now, he has to learn the ropes in the next one and two years as far as captaincy is concerned," he added.
Rishabh Pant will have to do better with the bat as the IPL moves towards the final stages of the league games and all teams will be looking to give it everything as they look to qualify for the playoffs. Pant will need to bat well as he can change the course of any game on his own.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.