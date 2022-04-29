IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Gujarat Titans will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match No. 43 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 30th April. RCB have five wins in the IPL 2022 so far but they will face a stiff challenge while playing against GT who have been a formidable force in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in the IPL 2022 and both teams will be desperate for a win as the business end of the tournament approaches. Gujarat Titans have been a formidable force in the IPL 2022 losing just a single game from eight matches they have played. On the other hand, RCB have blown hot and cold this season and are on the fifth position in the points table

Gujarat Titans are coming on back of a last-ball thriller win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami played a crucial part in the victory. Everything is clicking really well for GT and they would not want to tinker with their winning combination.

RCB lost their recent match against Rajasthan Royals and batting has been their biggest worry. Especially , the form of top-order is a concern. Virat Kohli is not scoring runs at the top and also, Faf Du Plessis hasn’t been very consistent. The team will be hopeful for Kohli to be amongst the runs once again and win matches for the team.

Form Guide

RCB have won three games out of their last five and they have a strong unit to their aid. The team will rely on top-oder to fire and put the team in a strong position. GT have been on a winning streak and they have won their last four matcehs in a row.

Head to Head

GT are playing in their debut season and so these two teams will meet for the first time.

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Best Betting Tip

Pandya has amassed 305 runs from seven matches at 61 and a strike rate of 137.39. He has been in terrific touch and will likely to continue his form in the game against RCB.

Match Prediction

GT have been a superb team in the tournament and their sheer domination has impressed everyone. With a terrific bowling unit, GT are the favourites to win the game

Match Info

Match - Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , IPL 2022 Match 43

Date - April 30, 2022.

Time - 3:30 PM IST

Venue - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.