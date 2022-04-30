sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Twitterati in awe of Virat Kohli after watching him back in form with well-made fifty

    Virat Kohli hit a well-made fifty against GT in IPL 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:41 PM

    Virat Kohli had a horrific spell in the ongoing IPL 2022, but the stalwart seems to be back in form on Saturday against Gujarat Titans in Match 43 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium. Kohli had his first half-century of the ongoing season, but it was a hard-fought one, taking 45 balls to reach there.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opted to open with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in their last two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It did not work out again, this time against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday, as the South African departed without scoring. But Kohli, who was having a lean patch ahead of the contest, held on and stabilised the innings alongside Rajat Patidar.

    Kohli was second fiddle to Patidar, who scored 46 runs in just 27 balls at the end of 13 overs. However, Kohli did not have a single half-century this season, and was also departed without scoring twice in IPL 2022. He seemed to get his lofty form right, and hitting six fours and one six till 13th over to get the well-anticipated half-century. Though it took 45 balls to get there, but it made the whole of India happy to watch him scoring runs again.RCB, riding on their partnership, raced to 103/1 after 13 overs.

