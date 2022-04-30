IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Twitterati in awe of Virat Kohli after watching him back in form with well-made fifty

Today at 4:41 PM
Virat Kohli had a horrific spell in the ongoing IPL 2022, but the stalwart seems to be back in form on Saturday against Gujarat Titans in Match 43 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium. Kohli had his first half-century of the ongoing season, but it was a hard-fought one, taking 45 balls to reach there.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opted to open with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in their last two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It did not work out again, this time against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday, as the South African departed without scoring. But Kohli, who was having a lean patch ahead of the contest, held on and stabilised the innings alongside Rajat Patidar.
Kohli was second fiddle to Patidar, who scored 46 runs in just 27 balls at the end of 13 overs. However, Kohli did not have a single half-century this season, and was also departed without scoring twice in IPL 2022. He seemed to get his lofty form right, and hitting six fours and one six till 13th over to get the well-anticipated half-century. Though it took 45 balls to get there, but it made the whole of India happy to watch him scoring runs again.RCB, riding on their partnership, raced to 103/1 after 13 overs.
First fifty for King Kohli in #IPL2022 - 50* from 45 balls including 5 fours and 1 six. The King is back. pic.twitter.com/EZsymC7FZ1— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2022
Anushka Sharma like a proper fan after that Kohli six 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lM7XxLBJJG— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) April 30, 2022
Btw this Kohli shot, I can hype it each day, every day. pic.twitter.com/MzPz2KhmtT— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 30, 2022
CRYING MY FUCKING BALLS OUT FINALLY 50 RUNS KING ALWAYS KOHLI MY MAN I LOVE YOU FOREVER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #GTvRCB— sia (@oreorgasmm) April 30, 2022
Shami man true Kohli Supporter— Harshit (@Bringbackold_18) April 30, 2022
Finally ! Kohli back in form !! @imVkohli #ViratKohli— Deeeepp🌙 (@whysodeeepp) April 30, 2022
Feels amazing and happy seeing Virat Kohli celebrating his half-century!— Harsh Goyal (@reHARSHal) April 30, 2022
King is back @imVkohli 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xNvbkinpU9— Vishnu (@vishnuchithan_M) April 30, 2022
Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Hitting a Six 🥰🔥@imVkohli • @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/5DYCmCUrij— ADITHYANATH 🦅 (@adithyatweetss) April 30, 2022
