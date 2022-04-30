IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Twitterati in awe of Virat Kohli after watching him back in form with well-made fifty

Kohli was second fiddle to Patidar, who scored 46 runs in just 27 balls at the end of 13 overs. However, Kohli did not have a single half-century this season, and was also departed without scoring twice in IPL 2022. He seemed to get his lofty form right, and hitting six fours and one six till 13th over to get the well-anticipated half-century. Though it took 45 balls to get there, but it made the whole of India happy to watch him scoring runs again.RCB, riding on their partnership, raced to 103/1 after 13 overs.