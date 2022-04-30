IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Twitter reacts as wicket gets converted into dead ball after crashing with cable

Alzarri Joseph was bowling the last over of the innings and he bowled a full-length delivery to Lomror. The batter tried to clear the fielder at long-on but mistimed it and David Miller caught it near the ropes. However, there was a twist in the dismissal as the batter was sure that the ball had hit a cable of the satellite television. The third umpire agreed with the same after checking the replays and the decision was reversed. The delivery was converted into a dead ball and Lomror got a lifeline. However, he was dismissed on the last ball of the innings in a similar manner