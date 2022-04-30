Hard to imagine Ben Stokes as long-term pick as England captain, says Michael Atherton

Ben Stokes is set to lead England as the Test captain after an official announcement was made by the English and Wales Cricket Board. Stokes became the 81st Test skipper of his country after he replaced his predecessor Joe Root on Thursday. Joe Root took his team to new heights in the longest format of the game and is the most successful Test skipper in England's history in terms of wins. The all-rounder will don the captaincy hat for the first time and it might help English cricket get back on track.