Sourav Ganguly opens up on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s poor form in IPL 2022

Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President, has given his thoughts on the form of two of India's superior modern-day batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ganguly believes both stalwarts, who are great players, will get back in form soon but has admitted that he has no idea what is going wrong for Kohli.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- India's two most-popular cricketers from the international circuit at present -- are having a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Kohli has onl 128 runs at an avearge of 16 this year, while Rohit has 153 at 19.12. Due to their poor forms, they have been the major talking points in IPL this year.
The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently had an interview with News18, where he talked about Rohit and Kohli's lean patches. Ganguly backed both of them, and stated that they will be back at their fluent best sooner than later. "They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon," Ganguly told Nes18.
Further, Ganguly went on speaking about Kohli's batting, saying: "I don’t know what is going on in Virat Kohli’s head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player."
Rohit and Kohli did not get a single half-century in IPL 2022. In fact, Kohli departed without scoring twice this season, while Rohit had the same against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Speaking about the performance of the two new franchises, Ganguly said, "Oh, it's very interesting, I am watching (the IPL). Any team can win and everyone is playing well. The two new teams - Gujrat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - are doing well."
