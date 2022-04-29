Pakistan cricket needs to change the ways of operating the cricket structure and priorities, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that cricket in the country needs a change in its operating structure and the priorities should also be changed. Misbah further added that stopping departmental cricket and their role in sports hasn’t done any good for cricket in the country.

Pakistan has been a quality side in cricket over the years but they haven’t been able to convert themselves into a top-notch team. The team was knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the semi-final last year. Also, they exited from the league stage of the 2019 ODI World Cup earlier. Sharing his views on Pakistan cricket, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is of the opinion that there should be a change in the operating of cricket structure and in priorities.

"We require a change in the way we are operating our cricket structure and change our priorities," Misbah said on Geo News channel.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had stopped departmental cricket and their role in any sports in his tenure. However, Misbah thinks that the move hasn’t done any good for Pakistan cricket.

"It has been three years now with no role of departments or institutions in cricket and other sports and what have we achieved so far?. They formed provincial association teams in domestic cricket but that has only resulted in administrative problems,” he stated.

Misbah further opined that the changing of the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) will not change much until he has a vision about how to run cricket.

"I think that whoever is the chairman we should have a vision about how to run our cricket. No matter who is the chairman or whether there are changes in the board, the system should not change and cricket should carry on,” he signed off.