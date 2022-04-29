IPL 2022 | We need to really go back and assess what’s going wrong, says KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer has said that they have to sit and find out why they are not getting positive results after his side lost five games on the trot in IPL 2022, with the most recent coming from DC on Thursday. Shreyas added there were 'no excuses' for the result, admitting they batted poorly.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got off to a fying start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, winning three of their opening four matches. But they lost the momentum soon after and then, endured five defeats on the trot. The recent one came against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium. They only managed to post 146/9 after batting first, which DC saw off with an over and three wickets to spare.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that they were no way near to their best while batting against DC.

"We started off really slow and we lost a couple of wickets up ahead. The wicket was holding a bit at the start. But I still feel that the total was low on this wicket. Obviously, the way we played in the first half, there are no excuses for that. We need to really go back and assess where we are going wrong," Shreyas told the broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Shreyas scored 42 against DC but took 37 balls to get there before he was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Nitish Rana batted well, scoring 57 off 34 balls, but received little support. Coming at No. 8, Rinku Singh scored 23 off 16 balls, which helped them to reach to a respectable total.

Further, Shreyas added they nothing is going to their plans in the last few matches in IPL 2022, saying that the struggle to find the right opening pair has hurt them

"It's been really difficult for the last few games because we are not able to set the right opening pair, because there is a lot of chopping and changing happening," he explained.

"Some of the players are getting injured in between the games so it's really difficult to have a stable batting line-up as well as bowling. I feel when you are playing in this league you need to have the right combination right from the first game. If you click, you can take it ahead from there on."

KKR will next play against in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday in Match 47 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.