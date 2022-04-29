IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli needs to become a free-flowing personality again, opines Yuvraj Singh

Today at 10:01 AM
Yuvraj Singh has opined that Virat Kohli needs to be a free-flowing personality again to regain his touch in the ongoing season of the IPL. Kohli is going through worst phase of his career scoring just 128 runs from nine matches and hasn’t scored a hundred in international cricket in last two years.
Virat Kohli has been going through the worst phase of his career currently as he is struggling to score runs. It has been a wait of two years for the spectators to see Virat Kohli scoring a hundred in international cricket. His slump in the form is also reflected in the IPL 2022 and Kohli has managed just 128 runs from nine matches at 16 and a strike rate of 119.63. He lasted only 10 balls in the last game and has also scored two golden ducks in the ongoing season of the IPL.
Reflecting on Kohli’s form, Yuvraj Singh has said that he needs to be a free-flowing personality again to get back to scoring runs.
“Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game. He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years,” Yuvraj said on the Home of Heroes show on Sports18.
"Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren’t too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players.”
Kohli was expected to excel without the burden of captaincy on his shoulders. However, he is not in his best of form but RCB captan Faf Du Plessis has backed him to make a strong return.
