IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli needs to become a free-flowing personality again, opines Yuvraj Singh

Virat Kohli has been going through the worst phase of his career currently as he is struggling to score runs. It has been a wait of two years for the spectators to see Virat Kohli scoring a hundred in international cricket. His slump in the form is also reflected in the IPL 2022 and Kohli has managed just 128 runs from nine matches at 16 and a strike rate of 119.63. He lasted only 10 balls in the last game and has also scored two golden ducks in the ongoing season of the IPL.