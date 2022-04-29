sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs

    Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs.

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:29 PM

    Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs in Match 42 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium in Pune. They posted 153/8 after Mayank Agarwal won the toss and asked them to bat, and then restricted PBKS to 133/8, courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance, led by Mohsin Khan and Krunal Pandya.

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continued to maintain their scintillating run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at MCA Stadium on Friday. They successfully defended 153 there, thanks to an excellent collective bowling performance. Krunal Pandya and Mohsin Khan bowled a maiden each, and also shared five wickets between them. Quinton de Kock top-scored for LSG, scoring 46 off 37 balls, while Deepak Hooda scored 34 off 28 balls. Mohsin played a breezy cameo of six-ball 13 as well, which later proved crucial.

    After bowling impressively, PBKS could not manage to get the control of the contest fully at any point. They kept losing wickets regularly, with Jonny Bairstow (32 off 28 balls) being the only one who crossed 25. Rishi Dhawan played hit some lusty blows in the last over, but there was little contest left then. Dhawan remained unbeaten on 21 off 22 balls.

    With the result, the LSG moved up to third on the points table, with six wins in nine matches.

