IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs

Today at 11:29 PM
Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs in Match 42 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium in Pune. They posted 153/8 after Mayank Agarwal won the toss and asked them to bat, and then restricted PBKS to 133/8, courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance, led by Mohsin Khan and Krunal Pandya.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continued to maintain their scintillating run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at MCA Stadium on Friday. They successfully defended 153 there, thanks to an excellent collective bowling performance. Krunal Pandya and Mohsin Khan bowled a maiden each, and also shared five wickets between them. Quinton de Kock top-scored for LSG, scoring 46 off 37 balls, while Deepak Hooda scored 34 off 28 balls. Mohsin played a breezy cameo of six-ball 13 as well, which later proved crucial.
After bowling impressively, PBKS could not manage to get the control of the contest fully at any point. They kept losing wickets regularly, with Jonny Bairstow (32 off 28 balls) being the only one who crossed 25. Rishi Dhawan played hit some lusty blows in the last over, but there was little contest left then. Dhawan remained unbeaten on 21 off 22 balls.
With the result, the LSG moved up to third on the points table, with six wins in nine matches.
SUPERB!
That's a Super Giant Victory 🥳— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) April 29, 2022
LSG moves to 3rd position as they beat Punjab by 20 runs 👏👏
#LSGvsPBKS #krunalpandya #PBKSvLSG #PBKSvsLSG #IPL2022 #IPL pic.twitter.com/JTTBwYvQTb
WELL DONE!
Did well to contain LSG for 153. But PBKS did PBKS things. Only RCB n PBKS can choke this totals. Pitch is not easy Yes but Chameera n Mohsin shown some fight with bat which PBKS batters couldn't. Mohsin, Krunal n Chameera takes LSG closer to playoffs.#LSGvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/S2sIPH6jZB— Mani Viratfied (@MViratfied) April 29, 2022
WHAT A TEAM!
What a Team and their Captain 💙— Bhoomika🏏 (@Klrahulachiever) April 29, 2022
Phenomenal performance by LSG Bowlers 👏
Credit must be given to Krunal and Mohsin Khan And Chameera too 🔥#KLRahul #LSGvsPBKS
WELL DEFENDED!
Well defended, @LucknowIPL 👏 #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2022— Vidya S (@vidyasharada) April 29, 2022
PRETTY!
Its pretty good to hear @dushmantha05 getting a lot of praise from the commentators during this #TATAIPL2022 for his consistency & accuracy. These are good signs going into the WC later this year. #LSGvsPBKS— Nirmith Jayatilleke (@nirmiith_) April 29, 2022
UNFORTUNATELY!
Unfortunately, Priety Ji's team wasn't "Good Enough" today. 😢💔— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) April 29, 2022
Her smile radiates positive vibes in the whole stadium. It feels sad to see the condition of her team right now. A total mess.
Stay Strong PBKS fans.#SaddaPunjab #CricketTwitter #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/XqutJjTlA6
UNDERACHIEVERS!
Punjab, Delhi, Bangalore; the forever underachievers of IPL #IPL2022 #LSGvsPBKS— Dilip Thakur (@dilip__tweets) April 29, 2022
UTURN!
From Chasing To Defending #IPL2022 Took a U Turn #LSGvsPBKS— ചെഗുവരേം... ലെനിനേം.... പ്രണയിക്കാത്ത സഖാവ് (@Tovarishch_KL02) April 29, 2022
THIS HURTS!
This loss will hurt PBKS. 153 should have been chased. But Mohsin, Chameera & Krunal's combined spell of 52/7 in 12 overs proved too good.Mohsin looks a solid bowler. PBKS need to start more positively.@PunjabKingsIPL try opening with Liam in place of Mayank. #LSGvsPBKS #IPL2022— Somnath (@nathsomtweets) April 29, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.