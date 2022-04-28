IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play against each other on April 29 in Match 42 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. KL Rahul will be up against his former franchise which is now led by Mayank Agarwal who Rahul used to open the batting during his time with PBKS.

Lucknow Super Giants will be playing against Punjab Kings for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League. KL Rahul, who was till last year captain of the Punjab Kings will play for the first time against his former franchise in the upcoming game between the two teams. Mayank Agarwal who used to be Rahul’s opening partner is now skipper of the side and will be looking to make a statement as the race to the playoffs intensifies as we reach the second half of the tournament.

LSG skipper KL Rahul is striking the ball really well and has been in terrific form after having scored two golden ducks during the tournament. Rahul has now scored two centuries in IPL 2022 and both of them have come against Mumbai Indians who are having their worst season so far. The LSG skipper is leading his side from the front and he will want to get under win for his side and get the two points which will take them closer to what can be a tough race when it comes to reaching the playoffs.

Form Guide

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians in the last game that they played and have so far won 5 matches out of the 8 that they have played. Punjab Kings too have played 8 games but have won 4 and lost the same number of games as well. But, like LSG, they also won the last game that they played.

Head to Head

This is the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League that Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will play against each other.

Predicted XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh,Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar.

Best betting tip

The LSG skipper has found form after initial failures in the tournament and looks confident both as a batter and captain. KL Rahul has looked to attack more this year as a batter and has improved on his strike rate as well. Rahul scored a hundred in his last game and will fancy his chances against Punjab when he comes to open the innings for LSG.

Match prediction

Lucknow Super Giants are having a good run so far in the tournament and haven’t shown signs of any major weakness. The team looks well balanced and has the edge when it comes to playing against Punjab Kings. So, our prediction is that LSG will win against PBKS.

Match Info

Match - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 42

Date - April 29, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - MCA Stadium, Pune.

