sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Sandeep Sharma appreciating Quinton de Kock for walking off

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Sandeep Sharma appreciates Quinton de Kock for walking off.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Sandeep Sharma appreciating Quinton de Kock for walking off

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:48 PM

    Players are often seen appreciating each other for their honest gestures, and Sandeep Sharma did the same to Quinton de Kock after the latter walked off on Friday at MCA Stadium. De Kock was given not out after he nicked Sandeep to Jitesh Sharma, but the South African began walking after the appeal.

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were in control against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 42 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune. They were 89/1 at the end of 12 overs after Mayank Agarwal won the toss and asked them to bat. KL Rahul departed early after scoring six off 11 balls but then, Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock steadied the ship.

    The 13th over saw an excellent sportsmanship from de Kock. Sandeep Sharma, who only conceded eight runs off his three balls, came into the attack to complete the quota. The fourth ball was slower outside off stump. De Kock tried to cut it, but the extra bounce got a nick from his bat before it went straight to Jitesh Sharma's big gloves. Sandeep appealed for the catch, but the on-field umpire did not agree with him. De Kock, however, knew straightaway that he had some bat on that, and started walking off. Sandeep appreciated de Kock's gesture and pat him on the back.

    WELL DONE!

    HAHA!

    SPIRIT!

    GOOD!

    RESPECT!

    NO SHAME!

    GENTLEMAN!

    BAD UMPIRING!

    WOW!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down