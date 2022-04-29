IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Sandeep Sharma appreciating Quinton de Kock for walking off

The 13th over saw an excellent sportsmanship from de Kock. Sandeep Sharma, who only conceded eight runs off his three balls, came into the attack to complete the quota. The fourth ball was slower outside off stump. De Kock tried to cut it, but the extra bounce got a nick from his bat before it went straight to Jitesh Sharma's big gloves. Sandeep appealed for the catch, but the on-field umpire did not agree with him. De Kock, however, knew straightaway that he had some bat on that, and started walking off. Sandeep appreciated de Kock's gesture and pat him on the back.