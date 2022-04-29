IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Dushmantha Chameera returns to get ‘prized’ Jonny Bairstow wicket

KL Rahul then brought in Dushmantha Chameera to bowl the 16th over. Chameera bowled two excellent overs at the beginning, conceeding just nine runs for Mayank Agarwal's wicket. He struck immidiately in his second spell, and that too the wicket of Bairstow's. He bowled full outside off stump at 141 kph, and Bairstow tried to slash it towards off side. However, it did not get the timing right and the ball went to Krunal Pandya, who was at short third man. With that, Bairstow fell for 32 off 28 balls.