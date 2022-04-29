IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Dushmantha Chameera returns to get ‘prized’ Jonny Bairstow wicket

Today at 11:10 PM
Dushmantha Chameera has been going hot and cold in the ongoing IPL 2022 but he is bowling beautifully against PBKS at MCA Stadium. Chameera, after coming to bowl the 16th over, got the dangerous Jonny Bairstow with the first ball, when PBKS needed 51 off 30 balls with five wickets remaining.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) kept losing wickets in regular intervals against Lucnow Super Giants (LSG) after coming to chase a modest target of 154 on Friday at MCA Stadium, Pune. Still they looked in control at the end of 15 overs, reaching 103/5 with Jonny Bairstow still in the middle. Bairstow was batting on 32 off 26 balls, alongside Rishi Dhawan, who was yet to off the mark after five balls.
KL Rahul then brought in Dushmantha Chameera to bowl the 16th over. Chameera bowled two excellent overs at the beginning, conceeding just nine runs for Mayank Agarwal's wicket. He struck immidiately in his second spell, and that too the wicket of Bairstow's. He bowled full outside off stump at 141 kph, and Bairstow tried to slash it towards off side. However, it did not get the timing right and the ball went to Krunal Pandya, who was at short third man. With that, Bairstow fell for 32 off 28 balls.
GONE!
April 29, 2022
MASSIVE!
Chameera gets Bairstow for 32. Terrific from Chameera, a massive wicket. Punjab 6 down now.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2022
WHY?
Why Bairstow is Not Opening— DHRUV🇫🇷 (@IamDhruv45) April 29, 2022
He Is anyday better opener than Mayank
CHOKING!
Choking is in the franchise's blood it seems. 😑 No matter how good the Lineup is.. 😒🙆🏽♂️#PBKSvLSG— Kalimuthu Manikandan (@kmmk_vr46) April 29, 2022
Having.. Mayank, Dhawan, Rajapaksha, Livingstone & Bairstow & still couldn't manage chasing 150 odd runs.. 🤦🏽♂️👎🏽🤹♂️ #PBKS - Whatta Waste#IPL2022
FINISHED!
Wish bairstow could have finished this, would've been special🙁— Pranav (@AllElseIs_Taken) April 29, 2022
CHAMEERA!
🇱🇰 @dushmantha05 strikes again— DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) April 29, 2022
Bairstow gone for 32 #PBKSvLSG #sportspavilionlk pic.twitter.com/3JDFMkL4Fs
DEFINITELY!
J Bairstow Gone Yess! #PBKSvLSG— Man_Eesh™🍁 (@CricketMantra4) April 29, 2022
Definitely Jitenge #LSG
CLUELESS!
Honestly just threw his wicket away did Bairstow. Completely clueless shot.#IPL2022 #LSGvsPBKS— Aries (@paceispace) April 29, 2022
FLOPPED!
This was the game Bairstow had to repay the faith Punjab showed in him. Flopped massively #IPL2022— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) April 29, 2022
