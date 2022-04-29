IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Dushmantha Chameera returns to get ‘prized’ Jonny Bairstow wicket

sport iconCricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:10 PM

    Dushmantha Chameera has been going hot and cold in the ongoing IPL 2022 but he is bowling beautifully against PBKS at MCA Stadium. Chameera, after coming to bowl the 16th over, got the dangerous Jonny Bairstow with the first ball, when PBKS needed 51 off 30 balls with five wickets remaining.

    Punjab Kings (PBKS) kept losing wickets in regular intervals against Lucnow Super Giants (LSG) after coming to chase a modest target of 154 on Friday at MCA Stadium, Pune. Still they looked in control at the end of 15 overs, reaching 103/5 with Jonny Bairstow still in the middle. Bairstow was batting on 32 off 26 balls, alongside Rishi Dhawan, who was yet to off the mark after five balls.

    KL Rahul then brought in Dushmantha Chameera to bowl the 16th over. Chameera bowled two excellent overs at the beginning, conceeding just nine runs for Mayank Agarwal's wicket. He struck immidiately in his second spell, and that too the wicket of Bairstow's. He bowled full outside off stump at 141 kph, and Bairstow tried to slash it towards off side. However, it did not get the timing right and the ball went to Krunal Pandya, who was at short third man. With that, Bairstow fell for 32 off 28 balls.

