IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter erupts as Jonny Bairstow’s direct-hit from deep square leg removes ‘jogger’ Deepak Hooda

The wicket brought Krunal Pandya in the middle, at No. 4. Hooda and Krunal had been looking to carry the momentum, but it did not last long. In the 14th over, Hooda pulled Arshdeep Singh towards deep square leg. It was supposed to be an easy two. But Hooda, batting on 33 off 27 balls, looked lazy while running, and Jonny Bairstow spotted that. He picked up the ball quickly and threw straight to striker's end. It broke the stumps, and Hooda, who was jogging a few moments ago, was seen a few inches short.