IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter erupts as Jonny Bairstow’s direct-hit from deep square leg removes ‘jogger’ Deepak Hooda

Today at 9:10 PM
LSG's Deepak Hooda was seen in decent touch after being promoted to No. 3 against PBKS on Friday before he returned to the pavilion in a peculiar way. Hooda pulled to deep square leg for an easy two in the 14th over, but his lazy run, coupled with a direct hit from Jonny Bairstow, got him undone.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got off to a poor start against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday at MCA Stadium, with skipper KL Rahul falling for just six off 11 balls. LSG promoted Deepak Hooda to bat at No. 3 to stabilise the innings alongside Quinton de Kock. The duo did well, adding 85 runs for the second wicket before Sandeep Sharma nicked de Kock to Jitesh Sharma.
The wicket brought Krunal Pandya in the middle, at No. 4. Hooda and Krunal had been looking to carry the momentum, but it did not last long. In the 14th over, Hooda pulled Arshdeep Singh towards deep square leg. It was supposed to be an easy two. But Hooda, batting on 33 off 27 balls, looked lazy while running, and Jonny Bairstow spotted that. He picked up the ball quickly and threw straight to striker's end. It broke the stumps, and Hooda, who was jogging a few moments ago, was seen a few inches short.
WOW!
April 29, 2022
WHAT A THROW!
"Bairstow could well be the Upstox game changer of the match."— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) April 29, 2022
- Totally unnecessary piece of commentary made necessary by sponsorships.
No wonder I have been loving the #CountyChampionship commentary lately.#PBKSvsLSG
ROCKING!
Both set batsman #decock— Arav Choudhary (@iaravchoudhary) April 29, 2022
And #deepakhooda are gone into dughout play very well.
What a hit by Jonny bairstow. You are rock.
#SaddaPunjab #lsg #aravchoudhary #IPL2022#PBKSvsLSG
TOP CLASS!
Top of the stump precision from Bairstow forcing even Arshdeep into an insecure pose.#PBKSvsLSG pic.twitter.com/sOrbrxozbj— Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) April 29, 2022
BRILLIANT!
What a brilliant throw by Bairstow from the boundary rope to run-out Deepak Hooda.#IPL2022 #LSGvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/VVl6u8mulD— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) April 29, 2022
BAIRSTOW!
Bairstow 🔥🔥😍 #PBKSvsLSG #bairstow— Siddhesh Joshi 🇮🇳 (@Cddhesh_Joshi) April 29, 2022
THAT THROW!
What a throw by Bairstow to run out Hooda! #IPL2022 #LSGvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/nOry6Vro4j— Ashmin Aryal (@aryal_ashmin) April 29, 2022
UNBELIEVABLE!
That is unbelievable from Bairstow— LFCKHILADI336 (@lfckhiladi336) April 29, 2022
THE BEST!
A brilliant throw from Jonny Bairstow🎯#JonnyBairstow #DeepakHooda #LSGvsPBKS #LSGvPBKS #IPL2022 #Cricket #CricketWinner pic.twitter.com/4C63UUZzVs— Cricket Winner (@cricketwinner_) April 29, 2022
