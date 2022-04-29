sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter erupts as Jonny Bairstow’s direct-hit from deep square leg removes ‘jogger’ Deepak Hooda

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Jonny Bairstow’s direct-hit from deep square leg removes ‘jogger’ Deepak Hooda.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter erupts as Jonny Bairstow’s direct-hit from deep square leg removes ‘jogger’ Deepak Hooda

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:10 PM

    LSG's Deepak Hooda was seen in decent touch after being promoted to No. 3 against PBKS on Friday before he returned to the pavilion in a peculiar way. Hooda pulled to deep square leg for an easy two in the 14th over, but his lazy run, coupled with a direct hit from Jonny Bairstow, got him undone.

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got off to a poor start against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday at MCA Stadium, with skipper KL Rahul falling for just six off 11 balls. LSG promoted Deepak Hooda to bat at No. 3 to stabilise the innings alongside Quinton de Kock. The duo did well, adding 85 runs for the second wicket before Sandeep Sharma nicked de Kock to Jitesh Sharma.

    The wicket brought Krunal Pandya in the middle, at No. 4. Hooda and Krunal had been looking to carry the momentum, but it did not last long. In the 14th over, Hooda pulled Arshdeep Singh towards deep square leg. It was supposed to be an easy two. But Hooda, batting on 33 off 27 balls, looked lazy while running, and Jonny Bairstow spotted that. He picked up the ball quickly and threw straight to striker's end. It broke the stumps, and Hooda, who was jogging a few moments ago, was seen a few inches short.

    WOW!

    WHAT A THROW!

    ROCKING!

    TOP CLASS!

    BRILLIANT!

    BAIRSTOW!

    THAT THROW!

    UNBELIEVABLE!

    THE BEST!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down