IPL 2022 | India should include Umran Malik in T20I squad for the World Cup to be held later this year, opines Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann has stated that India should include Umran Malik in the T20I squad with the World Cup scheduled this year considering the express pace he bowls with. He also added that Malik is good for international cricket and should be involved as soon as possible in the scheme of things.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been impressive in the IPL 2022 so far. After losing their first two games the team bounced back winning five games in a row. They lost the recent game against Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller but Umran Malik was breathing fire in the game. Malik has impressed many cricket experts and fans all around the world with his pace. He combined his pace with precision to return figures of 25/5 against GT.

Malik was bowling the deliveries around the 150 kph mark very easily and has been beating the batters with his pace. He achieved the milestone of taking the first five wickets of an innings in the IPL. Malik has received praise from many former cricketers and Graeme Swann is the new name to join it. Swann believes that he should be included in India’s T20I squad for the World Cup later this year.

"Without a doubt, I will take Umran to Australia. Without a doubt! India have everything but they don't have a pace bowler. Bumrah is quick but he isn't express like Umran. Get him involved as soon as possible. He is easily good for international cricket," Swann told cricket.com.

Malik has taken 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 15.93. With his wicket-taking bowling, he is making a strong case for inclusion in the national squad for the shortest format. Swann said that the pace is the most lethal weapon Malik has got and he troubles batters with it.

"Umran has been quick. At the start of the IPL, he was quick but going for a few runs. When I heard Dale Steyn say 'I have asked him to bowl first, that is his weapon', I felt like cheering. That was amazing," he stated.

"He (Umran) is that quick, he is not wild. He is very straight but he is so quick that he can get away with it. The first delivery was absolute fire, Hardik was stunned. He then bowled a rapid short delivery and got Hardik out. The quicker he bowled, he was just amazing."

Fast bowlers usually have a tendency to get injured due to the workload they suffer from putting in extra efforts. Speedsters like Shoaib Akhtar, Bret Lee, and Jofra Archer have suffered injuries in their career. However, Swann believes that four overs in the T20I won’t take a toll on Malik’s body.

"No, injuries won't hurt him. Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar, Jofra Archer, as a fast bowler, of course, you break down but Umran bowls only in T20s. It is four overs of maximum effort, I think it is the ideal number of overs for the pacer, just bowl fast and don't think. Don't break him in other formats, just play him in T20s," he explained.