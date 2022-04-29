Cricket South Africa to host new six-team T20 tournament from next year

Today at 4:31 PM
Cricket South Africa (CSA) and broadcaster SuperSport have signed an agreement to launch a new six-team T20 tournament in the country, with the first edition of the competition scheduled to be played in January 2023. For subsequent seasons, January will be the dedicated window for the competition.
As per a release shared by the CSA, the league will feature overseas recruits as well, with a player auction to take place at a later date. Each side will be allowed to have up to four overseas players in the playing XI. However, the competition is yet to be named.
"The company is looking at a very attractive player salary bill per team that will rival other leagues around the world outside of the IPL," a joint statement shared by both parties read. "We are excited by the formation of something this fresh and invigorating, which also offers the opportunity for private investment into the franchises," said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.
"CSA has already received interest from a number of potential local and international investors."
Six teams will play each other twice in a round-robin stage before the top three after the league stage advance to the playoffs. Overall, 33 matches will be played over three to four weeks.
