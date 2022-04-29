AUS vs SL | Australia announce multi-format squad for Sri Lanka tour, Pat Cummins rested from T20Is

Today at 10:46 AM
Cricket Australia have announced the team for multi-format series in Sri Lanka and pacer Pat Cummins is rested from T20Is. Other major exclusions include Adam Zampa who will miss entire tour as his wife is expected to give birth to their child and Marcus Harris has been dropped from Test matches.
Australia are set to tour Sri Lanka for a multi-format series in June-July. The tour will include three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests starting from June 7. R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, and the Galle International Stadium will host the matches in the series. Australia Cricket have announced the team for the series and Pat Cummins has been rested for the T20Is.
Players who weren’t part of the Pakistan tour due to the IPL have returned to the squad. Adam Zampa is the notable exclusion as he will miss the entire tour as his wife is expected to give birth to their child. Marcus Harris has been left out of the Test squad after his poor performance in the Ashes 2021-22. He scored 179 runs from four Tests at 29.83. Ben McDermott notched his maiden ODI century against Pakistan but he has been also left out of the team. Apart from these two, Mark Steketee and Michael Nesser are also not included with the return of first-choice players.
Chairman of national selectors George Bailey has said that the team is selected considering the T20 World Cup at home later this year and ODI World Cup next year.
"These are very targeted to skill sets and what we see as the bulk of the squad for the home T20 World Cup and looking further forward to the ODI World Cup," Bailey said.
Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.