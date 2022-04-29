AUS vs SL | Australia announce multi-format squad for Sri Lanka tour, Pat Cummins rested from T20Is

Players who weren’t part of the Pakistan tour due to the IPL have returned to the squad. Adam Zampa is the notable exclusion as he will miss the entire tour as his wife is expected to give birth to their child. Marcus Harris has been left out of the Test squad after his poor performance in the Ashes 2021-22. He scored 179 runs from four Tests at 29.83. Ben McDermott notched his maiden ODI century against Pakistan but he has been also left out of the team. Apart from these two, Mark Steketee and Michael Nesser are also not included with the return of first-choice players.