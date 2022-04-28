The adrenaline of captaincy will lift up the game of Ben Stokes by miles, reckons Ravi Shastri

"The adrenaline of captaincy – not that he needs it – could fire Stokes up to be something even more than the incredible player he is now. The important relationship is with the captain – the moment there is friction, things go downhill. But they will be fine because the England I saw last year, have enough talent and skill to compete. There's no doubt about that in my mind. It's all about their mindset,” Shastri said in an interview with the Guardian.