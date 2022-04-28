Reports | Bangalore to host Ranji Trophy knock-out games will begin on June 4

Today at 5:31 PM
According to a report by PTI, the knock-out matches of the Ranji Trophy this season are to be hosted in Bangalore from June 4 after the concussion of IPL 2022. The first quarterfinal between Bengal and Jharkhand will be played from June 4 while the final is set to be played from June 20.
The League stage of the Ranji Trophy 2022 was played before the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. According to a report by PTI, the knock-out matches of the tournament are scheduled to be played in Bangalore after the IPL. The report states that there will be no compulsory quarantine for players but bio-bubble will be maintained.
Teams and players will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report on their arrival at the venue. The first quarter-final will be played from June 4 while the final game of the tournament will be played from June 20. Bengal will play against Jharkhand in the first quarter-final while Mumbai will be up against Uttarakhand in the second Quarter-final. The third quarter-final will see Karnataka playing against Uttar Pradesh while the fourth will be played between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.
The two semi-finals will be from June 12 to June 16 and the grand finale of the competition will be held from June 20.
