Reports | Bangalore to host Ranji Trophy knock-out games will begin on June 4

Teams and players will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report on their arrival at the venue. The first quarter-final will be played from June 4 while the final game of the tournament will be played from June 20. Bengal will play against Jharkhand in the first quarter-final while Mumbai will be up against Uttarakhand in the second Quarter-final. The third quarter-final will see Karnataka playing against Uttar Pradesh while the fourth will be played between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.