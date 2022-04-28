IPL 2022 | Will have to admit that Virat Kohli is not in form, opines RP Singh

Today at 9:28 AM
Virat Kohli's form is one of the most talked-about things in IPL 2022 and everybody from fans to former cricketers seems to have an opinion about it. Former India bowler RP Singh who has played alongside Kohli feels that the former RCB skipper is not getting into a rhythm like he used to.
Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat are well known for quite some time but his struggles in IPL 2022 have raised more concerns. The former RCB skipper who used to dominate bowlers is not able to score runs as freely as he used to. Kohli has two consecutive golden ducks in the tournament and his batting has been lackluster to put it simply. He opened the innings for RCB against Rajasthan Royals but even that did not help him much because he was dismissed for 9.
Former India fast bowler Rudra Pratap Singh spoke about Kohli's poor form. The veteran fast bowler feels that the right-handed batter is not getting in the rhythm that he used to. “He has obviously achieved big things. But right now, you will have to admit that he is not in form. We haven't seen so many edges off Virat Kohli's bat, he always dominates the bowlers. But he is not getting into that rhythm at the moment,” RP Singh said on Cricbuzz.
The veteran left-arm pacer feels that RCB should give Virat Kohli some rest as that could help both the team and Kohli as well. “The team management is trying, and he is trying as well. But he is miles away from form at the moment. You can call it rest.. because if he plays one or two more games and doesn't perform, you will have to think about resting anyway. So, they need to give him a break, maybe that will help him get back to run-scoring. Maybe he is overloaded with thoughts about scoring runs right now” he said.
