IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli has got lifetime worth of credit to earn the selectors’ backing, opines Shane Watson

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has said that Virat Kohli has a lifetime worth of credit and the selectors will back him for it despite the slump in his form. Watson also added that Kohli is finding it difficult to maintain consistency but he will find a way and bounce back in form.

IPL 2022 has almost reached its half-way stage and Virat Kohli has been having a tough time with the bat as he is suffering a slump in form in international cricket as well as IPL. It was expected that Kohli would be able to play freely and perform good for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he doesn’t have the responsibility of captaincy anymore. However, Kohli is going through his worst season scoring 128 runs in nine matches with an average of 16.

With the kind of form he is going through, questions are being asked about his form and his place in the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson thinks that Virat has contributed so much to the Indian cricket and so he will have the selectors backing.

"In the end, Virat has got close to a lifetime's worth of credit. He will come good, everyone knows he will come good. It's about his decision, whether he thinks he will take some time off, whether he thinks he needs that, whether he decides to keep playing with a little bit of time to freshen up, he will be able to find it very quickly," Watson told The Grade Cricketer.

"You don't lose your skill as he has got, it can be suppressed a little bit because of the situations or you're a little bit tired or whatever, it can happen in the game of cricket. No one has gone about their career scoring runs non-stop, especially in a long career. There will be little periods where there will be a little bit of downtime. But Virat, he is just so good, he will find his way. He has got a lot of credit in his bank.”

Kohli was given the opening slot by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last game. However, things didn’t change for him as he managed to score only nine runs. Watson said that Kohli has been struggling to maintain the consistency he has maintained over the years and it is important for him to be mentally fresh.

"As a coach, you have to just be around him trying to make sure he is as mentally fresh as possible. Technically, he knows his game better than most players. It's so ingrained. Knowing that it's all around his mental freshness," he said.

"The intensity that he always had going into every game he played is superhuman. Knowing everyone that I have really seen, apart from a couple of guys, they have not been able to maintain that kind of intensity over years. Virat now has come to a point where it's hard to maintain. So for me, it's will be all round his mental freshness. That's just around understanding individuals. His technique is always super good.”