IPL 2022 | Umran Malik has been bowling beautifully, says SRH skipper Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Gujarat Titans in the last over of the game after a brilliant knock from Gujarat vice-captain Rashid Khan. However, SRH skipper Kane Williamson took the loss sportingly as it was a closely fought game. But the player who stole the show for the SRH was Umran Malik as he took the first five-wicket haul of his IPL career and absolutely rattled the Gujarat Titans batters. The pitch at the Wankhede seemed to have nothing for the fast bowlers and yet he managed to perform brilliantly.