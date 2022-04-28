IPL 2022 | Umran Malik has been bowling beautifully, says SRH skipper Kane Williamson

Today at 9:35 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has hogged most of the limelight in IPL 2022 on the back of his stunning performances in the tournament. Malik's pace has been brilliant throughout the tournament and his skipper Kane Williamson praised the fast bowler for the performances that he has given.
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Gujarat Titans in the last over of the game after a brilliant knock from Gujarat vice-captain Rashid Khan. However, SRH skipper Kane Williamson took the loss sportingly as it was a closely fought game. But the player who stole the show for the SRH was Umran Malik as he took the first five-wicket haul of his IPL career and absolutely rattled the Gujarat Titans batters. The pitch at the Wankhede seemed to have nothing for the fast bowlers and yet he managed to perform brilliantly.
Umran Malik finished with figures of 5/25 in his 4 overs. SRH captain Kane Williamson in the post-match presentation said, “It was a fantastic game of cricket that ebbed and flowed throughout the 40 overs, it's a game of very fine margins. Could have gone either way, but great learning for us. Another strong performance at the top of the table though. It was a fantastic finish by Shashank Singh. He played beautifully. Credit to Gujarat as they played outstandingly well. We'll take positives out of this game".
Williamson praised the young pacer and said, “He (Umran Malik) has been bowling beautifully, an outstanding performance by him. If you are not on the money, the ball can fly anywhere".
SRH lost their third match of the tournament but are still at the third spot on the points table.
