IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep Yadav's four-for helps DC beat KKR by 4 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav returned 4-14 off his three overs to help Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in Match 41 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. DC, after restricting KKR to 146/9, chased down the target with an over to spare, courtesy of Rovman Powell's unbeaten 16-ball 33.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) endured five defeats on the trot after a four-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They only managed to score 146/9 after Rishabh Pant won the toss and asked them to bat, and DC, riding on Rovman Powell's unbeaten 33 off 16 balls, got the job done with an over to spare. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the KKR bowler, returning 3-24. Sunil Narine bowled well too, going for less than five runs an over for his one wicket.
Earlier in the match, Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer guided KKR to post a respectable total, scoring 37-ball 42 and 34-ball 57 respectively, after they were reduced to 35/4 at one point. Rinku Singh played a crucial 16-ball 23 as well, but in the end, they were not enough. Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahaman starred with the ball, sharing seven wickets in between them.
HURRAY!
Hurray... DC Won the Match...! 💪#DCvsKKR#DelhiCapitals@RishabhPant17 @imShard— Aditee Bharti 🧡 (@AditeeBharti) April 28, 2022
WHAT A POWER!
That will do the job, Powell takes the team through! SIX to win the match, and #DC triumphs over #KKR. They succumb to their fifth loss in a row! 🙌#DCvsKKR #KKRvsDC #IPL2022 #IPL #kuldeepyadav #umeshyadav pic.twitter.com/Dc2SEiiWtB— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) April 28, 2022
COMFORTABLE!
a comfortable, convincing win for #DC 🥳🥳— Munni (@munnihyderabad) April 28, 2022
but Pant ki captaincy ??#DCvsKKR
LORD!
Lord made the match little interesting in the end 😂— 🎯DEVI CAPITAL🎯 (@DS_790) April 28, 2022
Powell coming back in form now, Good sign for DC#DCvsKKR
WIN!
And bowlers win it for DC.— Saran R S (@CricaholicJammy) April 28, 2022
2 points in kitty.#DCvsKKR #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter
OH, NO!
Matches like this make you lose interest 🤦♀️#IPL2022 #DCvsKKR— Rishi (@ladkiincric) April 28, 2022
LOL!
Aaj phir bakre halaal #DCvsKKR pic.twitter.com/39TOrJw7eZ— IiForgetur'name Can'iicalluhMiine (@itz_faiz) April 28, 2022
PLEASE!
@KKRiders should get rid of #andrerussell .. Can't carry this baggage anymore. #DCvsKKR— Vikas Banchhor (@VikasBanchhor) April 28, 2022
KKR LOSES!
Kkr is that student who don't know what to write in exam but still manage to fill the paper#DCvsKKR— manish agarwal (@manish_2602) April 28, 2022
