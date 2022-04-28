IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep Yadav's four-for helps DC beat KKR by 4 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) endured five defeats on the trot after a four-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They only managed to score 146/9 after Rishabh Pant won the toss and asked them to bat, and DC, riding on Rovman Powell's unbeaten 33 off 16 balls, got the job done with an over to spare. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the KKR bowler, returning 3-24. Sunil Narine bowled well too, going for less than five runs an over for his one wicket.