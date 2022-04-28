IPL 2022 | Take Umran Malik to England for the upcoming series, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 10:52 AM
Umran Malik has been on a roll in IPL 2022 and has impressed fans as well as former cricketers with his performances. The young fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir has rattled batters with his sheer pace and former India batter Sunil Gavaskar feels the pacer should go for the matches in England.
Umran Malik is doing everything right at the moment as he has grabbed the attention of fans as well as former cricketers like no one else. The Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler has scalped 15 wickets from the 8 games that he has played so far in this season. Malik has delivered for his side time and again and it will be important from SRH's point of view that the pacer can continue on his good form.
The right-arm pacer took 5 wickets for 25 runs in the game against Gujarat Titans although his team lost the match after brilliance from Rashid Khan with the bat. However, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised the young fast bowler. Gavaskar is of the opinion that Umran Malik should be taken to England for India's upcoming tour.
“The next for him, I think is the Indian team. He might not play in the XI because India have got Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. So, he might not play. But just traveling with his group, traveling with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, sharing the dressing room with them.. just look what is going to happen to him!” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.
“Take him when India goes to England for the one-off Test match and the one-dayers and T20.”
