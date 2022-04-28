IPL 2022 | Take Umran Malik to England for the upcoming series, says Sunil Gavaskar

Umran Malik is doing everything right at the moment as he has grabbed the attention of fans as well as former cricketers like no one else. The Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler has scalped 15 wickets from the 8 games that he has played so far in this season. Malik has delivered for his side time and again and it will be important from SRH's point of view that the pacer can continue on his good form.