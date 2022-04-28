IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals to pay tribute to Shane Warne in match against Mumbai Indians on April 30

Today at 10:51 AM
Rajasthan Royals will pay tribute to their late IPL-winning skipper Shane Warne on April 30 when the Sanju Samson-led team will be up against Mumbai Indians. The legendary Australian cricketer passed away in March after he reportedly suffered a heart attack while he was on a holiday in Thailand.
Rajasthan Royals will be paying tribute to the late legendary Shane Warne who passed away in March. Shane Warne was the captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the first season of IPL back in 2008 and helped his side lift the first IPL trophy ever. He is the only captain to have won the IPL trophy for the Rajasthan Royals. The team won the trophy on April 30, 2008, which is why the franchise has chosen this date to pay tribute to the former Australian cricketer. Rajasthan Royals will be up against Mumbai Indians on April 30.
The franchise in a press release announced, "It is befitting that the same stadium where Warne lifted the IPL trophy will see the cricketing world come together to pay their respects and celebrate his life".
"The franchise would like to iterate that it will not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man, and salute him for his never-ending contribution to the game of cricket as well as impacting thousands of lives around the world through his words, energy, and actions both on and off the field."
The Rajasthan Royals team members would be seen sporting a special jersey when they take the field against Mumbai Indians to mark the occasion. The team would be donning 'SW 23' on the collars of their playing kits as it was the jersey that Shane Warne used to wear in his playing days.
An area of the venue where the match between MI and RR is supposed to be played has been turned into a tribute gallery for Shane Warne which the fans will be able to visit who come to watch the game on April 30. "The Royals have also reached out to the Batch of 2008 and are appreciative of everyone who has sent in their tributes for the greatest leg-spinner of all time. These tributes will be made available on the matchday on Rajasthan Royals' social media..."
