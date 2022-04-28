IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians sign Kumar Kartikeya Singh for injured Arshad Khan

Today at 4:50 PM
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for the injured Mohd Arshad Khan for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Kartikeya, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has played nine first-class matches so far.
Kumar Kartikeya Singh is a 24-year-old slow left-arm bowler who represents Madhya Pradesh in the Indian domestic circuit. He made his debut in 2018, and has played nine first-class matches, 19 List A games and eight T20s so far. He has 35 first-class wickets, 18 List A scalps, and nine T20 wickets under his name.
“Kumar Kartikeya Singh has been with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team and has now signed on to join the squad for the 2022 season,” the statement further read.
“Kumar Kartikeya has been impressive in the nets and his learning trajectory on improving and fine-tuning his bowling skills have earned him the call up to the main squad.”
Meanwhile, MI has lost all eight games so far in IPL 2022. They next play against Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
