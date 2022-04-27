IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | It's just a conscious decision to manage my bowling, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya did not bowl a single over in Gujarat Titans last two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. Hardik did not bring himself in the attack when the other GT bowlers, including Rashid Khan, was leaking runs heavily against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium. But at the post-match presentation, the GT skipper clarified that there is nothing to worry about his fitness.

Hardik bowled beautifully in the initial few matches in IPL 2022. Most of his deliveries clicked 135 kph+, which has been nothing but a good sign for Team India. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik assured his fans that he wants to keep himself fresh when he needs the most with the ball in hand.

"On his bowling fitness) It's just a conscious decision to manage my bowling, plan is to bowl whenever the team needs me. It's a long tournament and I don't want to get too excited early. We're quite practical, we've spoken about winning these situations and there is a lot of self-belief in the camp," Hardik said at the post-match conference.

Further, speaking about the performance against SRH, where Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia combined to hit four sixes off the last over, bowled by Marco Jansen, to register a five-wicket win, Hardik said, "I keep joking in the dressing room that God is telling us 'You guys are good, I'll help you'. It's happening so often that I fear we may run out of luck in the knockout games. We keep a very chilled atmoshphere and everyone is stepping up. We're ensuring that the players are backed well."