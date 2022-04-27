IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Delhi Capitals will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 41 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 28th April. Both teams are desperate for a win as they have lost many close games and it will be interesting to see who comes out victorious when the two teams meet again.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet for the second time in the IPL 2022 and both teams will be desperate for a win as the business end of the tournament approaches. It will be a test of captaincy for both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer as both have faltered as leaders during the tournament and it is time that they prove the leadership qualities that they possess and come back to winning ways.

Rishabh Pant’s team will be looking for Mitchell Marsh to make his debut for them and give them the balance that they need at number three. Marsh’s abilities with both bat and ball can give the kind of impetus that the Delhi team needs at this stage of the tournament.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer’s KKR need to sort out their opening combination as quickly as possible. They have tried different combinations and yet have not been able to get the kind of starts that they needed. It will be interesting to see if they go back to specialist Ajinkya Rahane to open alongside Aaron Finch in their upcoming game.

Form Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders has lost four consecutive games in IPL 2022 and they need a win if they want to stay alive in the tournament. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, have had a start stop kind of tournament so far but also faced defeat in their last game which was against Rajasthan Royals.

Head to Head

In the 30 games that they have played against each other, DC has won 13 matches while KKR have won 16 times with one no result.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powel, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rehman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi.

Best Betting Tip

Shreyas Iyer has done well consistently for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The young batter was part of the Delhi setup before he moved to KKR so he might know how to deal with them. With the added responsibility of KKR’s captaincy, expect Iyer to score big in the game against Delhi.

Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals look well balanced in front of Kolkata Knight Riders. The kind of bowling that they have puts them slightly ahead of the Knight Riders and they will also gain confidence from the fact that they won against them earlier in the season. So, our prediction is DC will win the game.

Match Info

Match - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals , IPL 2022 Match 41

Date - April 28, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.