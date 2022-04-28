sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Umesh Yadav’s sensational caught off his own bowling dismissing Prithvi Shaw

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Umesh Yadav’s sensational caught off his own bowling dismisses Prithvi Shaw

    IPL

    IPL 2022, DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Umesh Yadav’s sensational caught off his own bowling dismissing Prithvi Shaw

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:51 PM

    Oftentimes at cricket fields, fans see bowlers' outstanding efforts off their own bowling to get rid of batters and Umesh Yadav produced a similar show against DC on Thursday. It was the first ball of the DC innings, and Umesh dived to his left side to get rid of Prithvi Shaw for a golden duck.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an ideal start against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday after coming to defend a below-par target of 147 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They got the wicket of the dangerous Prithvi Shaw with the very first ball of the innings, courtesy of an outstanding effort by Umesh Yadav off his own bowling.

    It was full length delivery by Umesh which was sliding down leg side. Shaw went to flick it, but comitted too early. As a result, the ball gets a leading edge, and Umesh, after diving to his left side, pluck it in an extraordinary fashion. The fans, as well as the KKR players, enjoyed the brilliant athletic movement by Umesh, which got them the prized wicket.

    Umesh almost had two in two balls ater Mitchell Marsh edged him, but the ball dropped just short of the first slip before running towards the boundary line for four runs.

    GONE!

    DUCK!

    LOL!

    SUPERB!

    FIRST BALL!

    HAHA!

    FIRE!

    EFFORT!

    SLOW SLOW!

    JJJJ

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down