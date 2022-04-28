IPL 2022, DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Umesh Yadav’s sensational caught off his own bowling dismissing Prithvi Shaw

Today at 9:51 PM
Oftentimes at cricket fields, fans see bowlers' outstanding efforts off their own bowling to get rid of batters and Umesh Yadav produced a similar show against DC on Thursday. It was the first ball of the DC innings, and Umesh dived to his left side to get rid of Prithvi Shaw for a golden duck.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an ideal start against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday after coming to defend a below-par target of 147 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They got the wicket of the dangerous Prithvi Shaw with the very first ball of the innings, courtesy of an outstanding effort by Umesh Yadav off his own bowling.
It was full length delivery by Umesh which was sliding down leg side. Shaw went to flick it, but comitted too early. As a result, the ball gets a leading edge, and Umesh, after diving to his left side, pluck it in an extraordinary fashion. The fans, as well as the KKR players, enjoyed the brilliant athletic movement by Umesh, which got them the prized wicket.
Umesh almost had two in two balls ater Mitchell Marsh edged him, but the ball dropped just short of the first slip before running towards the boundary line for four runs.
GONE!
April 28, 2022
DUCK!
C&b on first ball ....@y_umesh on fire🔥🔥#KKRvsDC #TATAIPL2022 #umeshyadav pic.twitter.com/pXnMx7ZFlT— Saroj Basnet (@Basnet0007) April 28, 2022
LOL!
Shaw after this match in insta reels- Edit karke tune Mera meme Bana diya, swing karake Umesh ne Unmukt Chand Bana diya— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) April 28, 2022
SUPERB!
But why CSK and MI have not gone with umesh yadav. They don't have any pace attack except chahar and bumrah. Umesh yadav in 1 cr is super steal— Chetanya Singh Hada🇮🇳🚩 (@_LEGEND_rajput) April 28, 2022
FIRST BALL!
Umesh ❤️— Gautian Sahitya Dey Biswas (@GautianSahitya) April 28, 2022
First ball wicket 😀#AkhriRunTak
HAHA!
5 rupaaay ki PEPSi— KKR Squad (@kkr_critic) April 28, 2022
Umesh bhai sexy!
FIRE!
Umesh yadav iss Saal Toh Aag Ugal Rahe Hain #KKRvsDC— AnuP MaHapatrA (@am_i_anup) April 28, 2022
EFFORT!
What an effort by 34 year old fast bowler @y_umesh #UmeshYadav#Ipl2022#Kkr #Dc pic.twitter.com/T5Ea89Euir— Dhananjay Ghone (@GhoneDhananjay) April 28, 2022
SLOW SLOW!
Umesh Bhai jara Dhire Daalo 😄😄😄😄— Rakesh. (@JdRakeshyadav1) April 28, 2022
JJJJ
Umesh Yadav with a flier, terrific catch. pic.twitter.com/NaOPc40Epk— SportsBash (@thesportsbash) April 28, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.