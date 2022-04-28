sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs KKR | Twitter erupts as Rishabh Pant’s ‘class and fortune’ removes Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell

    Rishabh Pant’s ‘class and fortune’ removes Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:59 PM

    Rishabh Pant claimed a catch of the season contender during DC's IPL 2022 fixture against KKR and followed it up by luckily stumping Andre Russell in the same over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Shreyas was well-set on 42 off 37 balls, while Russell fell for three-ball duck at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) looked to come back against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai before a Rishabh Pant special sent them on the backfoot again. Pant won the toss and asked KKR to bat and they were left reeling at 35/4 in 7.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana then rebuilt the innings, but just when they went to shift the gear, they crumbled again.

    It was the 14th over of the innings and Pant brought in Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. The first ball was low outside off turning away. Shreyas tried to reach out, but it got the bottom edge. Pant anticipated well and took a shin-high catch with his right hand. Then, in the same over, Andre Russell, who just came in, charged down the track to clear Kuldeep over boundary. However, he did not get to contact the ball, but Pant fumbled to grab it before it eventually broke the stumps.

