IPL 2022, DC vs KKR | Twitter erupts as Rishabh Pant’s ‘class and fortune’ removes Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell

It was the 14th over of the innings and Pant brought in Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. The first ball was low outside off turning away. Shreyas tried to reach out, but it got the bottom edge. Pant anticipated well and took a shin-high catch with his right hand. Then, in the same over, Andre Russell, who just came in, charged down the track to clear Kuldeep over boundary. However, he did not get to contact the ball, but Pant fumbled to grab it before it eventually broke the stumps.