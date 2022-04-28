IPL 2022, DC vs KKR | Twitter erupts as Rishabh Pant’s ‘class and fortune’ removes Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell

Today at 8:59 PM
Rishabh Pant claimed a catch of the season contender during DC's IPL 2022 fixture against KKR and followed it up by luckily stumping Andre Russell in the same over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Shreyas was well-set on 42 off 37 balls, while Russell fell for three-ball duck at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) looked to come back against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai before a Rishabh Pant special sent them on the backfoot again. Pant won the toss and asked KKR to bat and they were left reeling at 35/4 in 7.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana then rebuilt the innings, but just when they went to shift the gear, they crumbled again.
It was the 14th over of the innings and Pant brought in Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. The first ball was low outside off turning away. Shreyas tried to reach out, but it got the bottom edge. Pant anticipated well and took a shin-high catch with his right hand. Then, in the same over, Andre Russell, who just came in, charged down the track to clear Kuldeep over boundary. However, he did not get to contact the ball, but Pant fumbled to grab it before it eventually broke the stumps.
KULDEEP!
April 28, 2022
WHAT A BALL!
April 28, 2022
AGAIN!
KULDEEP again destroyed KKHAAR 🤣— The Sarcastic Indian 🇮🇳 (@Mohitkakkar22) April 28, 2022
Kuldeep rocks KKR management shocks (AgAin)
💙🔥💙🔥💙🔥💙🔥💙🔥💙
Kuldeep yadav 😍💙
NAILED IT!
Kuldeep yadav is nailing KKR rptedly. Pocketed 4 in 2.5 overs already . 5 fer not very far . Another batting debacle is on here— Dr G R Bansal (@DrGRBansal8) April 28, 2022
TIGHT ONE!
Kuldeep giving a tight slap to whole KKR 😂😂😭— Jar Jar Binks (@MESSAloveithere) April 28, 2022
DESTROYED!
Kuldeep yadav after destroying KKR be like: #IPL2022 #IPL pic.twitter.com/QAtLL39cJK— Manan Pandya (@manan99_) April 28, 2022
SWEET REVENGE!
Kuldeep yadav settled his scores with KKR for keeping him out last ipl season . Sweet revenge.— Praneeth (@Venkatasai85) April 28, 2022
DAMN!
Damn!!!! Who is the motivator???— Banajit Das / বনজিৎ দাস 😷🙏 (@bana111das) April 28, 2022
Kuldeep Yadav got 8 wickets in just 6.3 Overs against his ex team 🤯🤯🥺🔥🔥 #DCvKKR #IPL2022
FAVOURITE!
Kuldeep.....My Favourite spinner....😍😍😍😍— Akshat Sharma (@CliniicalLM10) April 28, 2022
KULDEEP IN FIRE!
Kuldeep 🔥🔥🔥🔥🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭 #IPL2022 #KKRvDC— Vanshika Pimplapure (@VanshuKiid) April 28, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.