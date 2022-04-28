IPL 2022, DC vs KKR | Chetan Sakariya celebrates his season's first wicket in a unique style

Today at 8:07 PM
Most of the time, bowlers celebrate wickets with their own unique celebrations and Chetan Sakariya added to that in his first match of the IPL 2022. Sakariya clean bowled Aaron Finch with an incoming delivery and celebrated the wicket in his own style producing a remarkable moment in the match.
Delhi Capitals have won three matches in the IPL 2022 so far and have started well against Kolkata Knight Riders keeping them under pressure. The team won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer opened the innings but were struggling against the swing as opposition bowlers were bowling very well. Inswingers have been a weakness for Aaron Finch and the same delivery sent him back to the pavilion.
Chetan Sakariya was playing his first match of IPL 2022 and was bowling the second over of the innings. He bowled a delivery swinging back in on the third delivery to Finch. The batter stepped down the wicket but was beaten all hands up and his stumps were shattered. Finch was dropped on the previous delivery by Rovman Powell on an identical ball. Sakariya celebrated the wicket of Finch in a unique way as he first made a cross with both hands and then showed a gesture like pointing a gun towards his temple.
CHETAN!
WOW!
Chetan Sakariya has been a very likable bowler ever since I saw him in IPL 2021! #IPL2022— Naman | Dhoni 💛 (@Mr_unknown23_) April 28, 2022
YEAH!
Was crying for Sakariya's inclusion since first game. Look what he brings.— Archer (@poserarcher) April 28, 2022
A NEW CELEBRATION!
A new celebration from Chetan Sakariya. pic.twitter.com/EXEpErH5nR— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 28, 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT!
Sakariya announces his arrival. a lot of runs on this surface according to the pitch report. However, a lot of swing so far from bowlers. #CricketTwitter #IPL2022 #IPL #KKRvsDC— nishad bapat (@minehobbypoems) April 28, 2022
HAHA!
sakariya fr just said "no finch ur not getting away with the dropped catch get out"— TVkachu #Ely200K 💙💛 I got exposd 📌 (@TVkachu_) April 28, 2022
WELCOME BACK!
Welcome back to IPL, Chetan Sakariya 👏👏👏#DCvKKR— Jack (@Switch_hitt) April 28, 2022
BEAUTY!
Chetan Sakariya you beauty 🥵🥵#ipl #IPL #IPL2022 #DCvKKR— queen navya (@Neharaj47375641) April 28, 2022
HE CONTINUES!
Sakariya continue on form.!🔥#KKRvsDC— George Clooney (@geclooney_) April 28, 2022
