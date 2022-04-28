sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs KKR | Chetan Sakariya celebrates his season's first wicket in a unique style

    Chetan Sakariya clean bowled Aaron Finch against KKR

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:07 PM

    Most of the time, bowlers celebrate wickets with their own unique celebrations and Chetan Sakariya added to that in his first match of the IPL 2022. Sakariya clean bowled Aaron Finch with an incoming delivery and celebrated the wicket in his own style producing a remarkable moment in the match.

    Delhi Capitals have won three matches in the IPL 2022 so far and have started well against Kolkata Knight Riders keeping them under pressure. The team won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer opened the innings but were struggling against the swing as opposition bowlers were bowling very well. Inswingers have been a weakness for Aaron Finch and the same delivery sent him back to the pavilion. 

    Chetan Sakariya was playing his first match of IPL 2022 and was bowling the second over of the innings. He bowled a delivery swinging back in on the third delivery to Finch. The batter stepped down the wicket but was beaten all hands up and his stumps were shattered. Finch was dropped on the previous delivery by Rovman Powell on an identical ball. Sakariya celebrated the wicket of Finch in a unique way as he first made a cross with both hands and then showed a gesture like pointing a gun towards his temple. 

