IPL 2022 | Arshdeep Singh is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, says Ravi Shastri

Today at 9:28 AM
Arshdeep Singh has been bowling brilliantly in the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League for the Punjab Kings. The left-arm pacer contributions have been terrific for his side and former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the youngster as he feels Arshdeep is moving up quickly.
Arshdeep Singh is one of the young fast bowlers who has consistently impressed in the Indian Premier League. The Punjab Kings fast bowler was brilliant for his side last season because of which he was retained by the franchise. This year, Arshdeep has gone a step ahead and has taken the responsibility of delivering for his side when they need it the most. He consistently creates pressure on batters and chokes them for runs which allows the bowlers around him to ball according to their plan.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the young fast-bowler as he feels that Arshdeep is rising up the ranks very quickly. Shastri is of the opinion that the left-arm seamer might be walking into the Indian team soon. "For someone so young and then to deliver time and time again when the chips are down and the pressure is on him (it's brilliant to see). Arshdeep is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, he's doing well in death overs. This shows he's moving up the ranks very quickly and he could be walking into the Indian team" Ravi Shastri said while speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports.
The young fast bowler has played 31 matches so far and scalped 33 wickets with an economy rate of 8.58 in the Indian Premier League.
