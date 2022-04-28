IPL 2022 | Arshdeep Singh is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, says Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the young fast-bowler as he feels that Arshdeep is rising up the ranks very quickly. Shastri is of the opinion that the left-arm seamer might be walking into the Indian team soon. "For someone so young and then to deliver time and time again when the chips are down and the pressure is on him (it's brilliant to see). Arshdeep is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, he's doing well in death overs. This shows he's moving up the ranks very quickly and he could be walking into the Indian team" Ravi Shastri said while speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports.