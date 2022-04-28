England appoint Ben Stokes as new Test captain

Today at 3:58 PM
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to appoint Ben Stokes as their new Test captain on Thursday. The 30-year-old all-rounder will take over the reins from the stalwart Joe Root, who stepped down after five years in charge, having led England in a record 64 Test matches.
“I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben," Rob Key, the recently-appointed Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket was quoted as saying in a release shared by ICC.
“He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity.”
Stokes has scored 5,061 runs and taken 174 wickets in 79 Tests for England, and had been vice-captain across two spells since 2017. His first Test as permanent England captain will be against the reigning world champions New Zealand at Lord's on June 2. He previously captained England in the first Test defeat by West Indies in 2020 when Root was absent due to the birth of his second child.
"I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I'm excited about getting started this summer," said Stokes after the appointment.
"I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role."
