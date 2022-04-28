Ben Stokes is a brilliant competitor and a different beast altogether, says Mahela Jayawardene

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and the Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauded the decision of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to appoint Stokes for the role. Jayawardene believes Stokes can be a 'brilliant' captain for England as he has always had competitive aggression in him.

"I think he (Stokes) will be a brilliant captain. He has been around for a while and shown again and again that he is a brilliant competitor and he is a different beast altogether when he is on the field," Jayawardene said on The ICC Review.

"England haven't seen an all-rounder captaining their Test team for a long time and I think he is the ideal candidate. Having his type of character (as captain) might create a culture which they have had with white-ball cricket recently, but now need to find that same kind of culture with red-ball cricket.

"Joe has been batting incredibly for the last three or four years and he will continue to flourish, there is no doubt about that. I think he felt it was the best chance for everyone (relinquishing the captaincy) and I think he is going to benefit from that as he can just concentrate on his batting. Knowing the competitor he is, he would have been disappointed if he had to make that call (stand down), but in the long run, I think he will definitely benefit from that."