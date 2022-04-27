Jason Holder: The Silent Star of IPL

Jason Holder is one of the best all-rounders in the world of cricket and yet his performances can go unnoticed at times. The tall fast bowler from West Indies leaves an impact every time he takes the field be it with the ball in his hand or the bat Holder has improved his performance every season.

The Indian Premier League is a tournament where players from across the globe come to participate. Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has lived by the motto of "where talent meets opportunity" and the statement is very true. Season after season cricketers from different countries gets a chance to showcase their talent and show the world what they are made of. Performing in a tournament like the IPL requires a lot of skill, talent and mental strength as well. The tournament has always had high stakes and with the popularity of the tournament growing each and every year, the pressure increases as well. Passionate fans of the league follow every game religiously and can be very critical of players who don't do well in the tournament.

Players who do well gain fans overnight and hog all the limelight. They become instant stars and also are quick to be household names. But there are exceptions as well. Some cricketers who keep doing well consistently often do not get the limelight as much as they should. However, what they get is recognition from teams in the cash-rich league who realise what such players can bring to the table.

One such player who has silently climbed his way up the ladder is West Indian fast-bowling all-rounder Jason Holder. The right-arm pacer is one of the few names that seldom make it to the purple cap list or is worshipped by fans. Yet the all-rounder is one of the most effective players in the Indian Premier League and always delivers for his side when needed the most. He does not end up getting maximum wickets but he will surely take wickets at crucial moments of the game which can play a decisive role in the result of the match.

Not many will remember that Jason Holder made his IPL debut back in 2013 for the Chennai Super Kings. Chennai buying a twenty-two-year-old bowler tells you a story. The franchise is known for buying players who they think have the ability to do well and can be persisted with for a long period of time. In MS Dhoni's style of leadership, you generally get the long rope and ample amount of opportunities to show your worth. However, Holder in his debut season played 6 games for the Chennai Super Kings and did not impress much as he took just 2 wickets in IPL 2013. After that season, Jason Holder got released from CSK.

In 2014, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the West Indian for INR 75,00,000. Holder who would have hoped to have a better season the following year could only manage to play one game in the tournament and had taken one wicket. The next year he was not a part of any team and only returned to the IPL in 2016.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Jason Holder for INR 70,00,000 in 2016. The Barbadian cricketer who was proving to be an asset for West Indies in international cricket was finding it difficult to make it to the playing XI of his IPL teams. Like previous seasons he again got only four games to play in 2016 and could take just 2 wickets.

Jason Holder was not a part of the 2017,2018 and 2019 seasons of the Indian Premier League. He made his return in 2020 after being bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 75,00,000. This is the season that changed things for the all-rounder who had matured as a cricketer. In IPL 2020, Jason Holder played 7 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and scalped 14 wickets. He also did well with the bat as he averaged 33 for his side in the season. With such performances, the West Indian showed why he belongs in the IPL and what he can bring to the table for whichever franchise he plays.

In 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad as a team had one of the worst seasons ever but Jason Holder stood out for the way he performed in the tournament. He featured in 8 matches for SRH and managed to take 16 wickets with an economy rate of 7.75 which has been his best so far in the tournament.

The Indian Premier League was set to change drastically as it was set to become a ten-team tournament with the addition of the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Jason Holder's former franchise did not Sunrisers Hyderabad did not retain him and he was in the auction pool.

The West Indians' stock skyrocketed in the mega-auction as his base price was set at INR 1.5 crore. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings started bidding for him and both teams fought for him till the price reached 5.25 crore with Chennai having the player. But, Rajasthan Royals came in and bid more for him as CSK backed out of it.

To challenge Rajasthan, Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray and had the last laugh as they bought him for a whopping INR 8.75 crore. Jason Holder is proving to be an asset for the Lucknow franchise as in the six games that he has played so far, the pacer has 9 wickets. The captaincy experience that he has had while playing for his country also comes in handy as he is often seen discussing things with LSG skipper KL Rahul during crucial moments of the game.

Jason Holder is the silent star of the Indian Premier League because he contributes in every way possible towards the team's cause once he takes the field. He can get those important runs that can help his team cross the finish line or take wickets when needed the most. He is also a good fielder and his ability to take good catches also adds a lot of value while fielding.