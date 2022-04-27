IPL 2022 | We don’t want to just throw Rajvardhan Hangargekar in and damage him, states Stephen Fleming

Today at 10:49 AM
The Chennai Super Kings are not having the best Indian Premier League season this year as they have just won two games so far in the tournament. Many expected young cricketer Rajvardhan Hangargekar to play for the side by coach CSK coach Stephen Fleming reveals why the youngster has not played yet.
Chennai Super Kings are not having the best season so far in the Indian Premier League this year. The defending champions have only won two games in the tournament so far and will find it difficult to make it to the playoffs this year. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will have to win all their remaining games if they want to qualify this year. Several young players have debuted for CSK this year but the young Rajvardhan Hangargekar is yet to make his debut for the side.
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has spoken at length about Rajvardhan Hangargekar. He insists that the team needs to be very careful with young talent like him. “You have to be very careful. I know he’s (Rajvardhan) performed at the Under-19 level but this is a step up,” Stephen Fleming said, as quoted by the official website of CSK.
“We’re very conscious of the skills that he needs to perform. We don’t wanna just throw him in and damage him. We want to make sure we realise the potential that he’s got. ”
The CSK coach acknowledged the young talent and praised him further. “He’s on an excellent program with us. He’s played some big games already. If the opportunity arises this year, we’ll put him in. Pace is one thing, how to use it and bowl on the big stage is very important. We’re not gonna mess around with a talent like him,” said Fleming.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.