IPL 2022 | We don’t want to just throw Rajvardhan Hangargekar in and damage him, states Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings are not having the best season so far in the Indian Premier League this year. The defending champions have only won two games in the tournament so far and will find it difficult to make it to the playoffs this year. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will have to win all their remaining games if they want to qualify this year. Several young players have debuted for CSK this year but the young Rajvardhan Hangargekar is yet to make his debut for the side.