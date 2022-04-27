IPL 2022 | We are too good a team for the results not to change, says DC head coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has claimed that they have got a decent squad in IPL 2022, and the positive results will come soon. With three wins and four defeats, the Rishabh Pant-led side are currently at seventh on the points table, and will next meet Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Delhi Capitals (DC) were considered one of the strongest teams in the tournament. But they struggled to match the expectations, at least in the first half of the ongoing edition. Of seven matches they have played so far, the Rishabh Pant-led side have won three and lost four.

Due to Covid-19 concerns in the family, the DC head coach Ricky Ponting was not present at the dugout when they last played Rajasthan Royals on Friday (April 22). The contest ended up in a dramatic fashion as Pant was furious after a hip-high full-toss was not called a no-ball by the on-field umpires. Eventually, they lost the match by 15 runs.

Speaking about their first-half performance in IPL 2022, Ponting felt they did the majority of the games right, but they slipped due to critical errors at important junctures.

“I've said it a few times this year where there are 36 or 37 overs of really good stuff, and we just let it slip for two or three overs. And, that's the difference in these games. We sort of gear ourselves to not overtrain in the first part of the season, try and build up along the way. But our performances have been win one, lose one, win one. So, we need to start getting that little bit of momentum,” Ponting was quoted as saying by ANI.

“I know we're so close to turning it all around. We've all got to trust, we've got to believe, we've got to stay upbeat and positive. And if we are, things will definitely change for us."

Further, Ponting added that they have got a potent squad this season, and it is just a matter of time before they get back to the full motion. “The harder we try from here, the harder it's going to get. We're just going to stay nice and relax and keep repeating things we've been doing. And then results will definitely come our way. We are too good a team for the results not to change,” he added.

The DC will next play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday (April 28) in Match 41 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.