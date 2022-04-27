IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is living a nightmare, opines Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli is having a terrible time in IPL 2022 as he is out of form and is struggling to get runs under his belt. The right-handed batter has been dismissed early in his innings by fast bowlers which was not a common thing in his career. However, this year all eyes have been on Kohli and the fans as well as former cricketers are constantly talking about Virat Kohli's form. The RCB batter opened the innings with Faf du Plessis in the game against Rajasthan Royals but faltered yet again and was dismissed for 9 by Prasidh Krishna.