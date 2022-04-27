IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is living a nightmare, opines Aakash Chopra

Today at 9:49 AM
Virat Kohli is struggling for form for quite some time now and IPL 2022 has made things worse for him as he has not been able to score runs. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra talked about the lean patch that Virat Kohli is going through and feels that it is tough for anyone to go through this.
Virat Kohli is having a terrible time in IPL 2022 as he is out of form and is struggling to get runs under his belt. The right-handed batter has been dismissed early in his innings by fast bowlers which was not a common thing in his career. However, this year all eyes have been on Kohli and the fans as well as former cricketers are constantly talking about Virat Kohli's form. The RCB batter opened the innings with Faf du Plessis in the game against Rajasthan Royals but faltered yet again and was dismissed for 9 by Prasidh Krishna.
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also talked about Virat Kohli's form and said it is a nightmare that is being watched by millions of people. "Virat Kohli is living a nightmare, for some the nightmare gets over, the bad times get over. This nightmare is unfolding in front of millions of people. It is tough being Virat Kohli right now. It is tough being Virat Kohli. PERIOD. The kind of attention that he gets," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
Virat Kohli has not scored a century since the pink-ball Test that happened back in 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.