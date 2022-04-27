IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is a great player, we still back him to turn it around, says Faf du Plessis

Today at 9:48 AM
Virat Kohli is having a torrid time with the bat in IPL 2022 and he has been unable to make any impact while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this year. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis talked about Kohli's form and feels that many great players go through these phases in their careers.
Virat Kohli is not having a great time with the bat in IPL 2022 as after two consecutive golden ducks he could manage to score just 9 runs against Rajasthan Royals. The RCB batter is struggling for runs and so far this has been his worst year with the bat in the IPL. Kohli has scored just 128 runs this year with an average of 16 from the 9 games that he has played.
Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their game against Rajasthan Royals as they were bowled out for 115 while chasing 145. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis in the post-match presentation said, "We gave 20 runs too many and the dropped catch cost us 25. 140 was a par score on that pitch. That's the thing we need to fix."
While speaking about Virat Kohli's form he said, "Great players go through these things. Great players go through phases like this. We wanted him to get in straight away so that he doesn't sit on the sidelines and think about the game.
"He (Virat Kohli) is a great player and we still back him to turn it around and hopefully it's around the corner. It's a game of confidence," du Plessis said.
