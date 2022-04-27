IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is a great player, we still back him to turn it around, says Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli is not having a great time with the bat in IPL 2022 as after two consecutive golden ducks he could manage to score just 9 runs against Rajasthan Royals. The RCB batter is struggling for runs and so far this has been his worst year with the bat in the IPL. Kohli has scored just 128 runs this year with an average of 16 from the 9 games that he has played.