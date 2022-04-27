IPL 2022 | The plan was to hit right lengths, reveals RR pacer Kuldeep Sen

Kuldeep Sen, the Rajasthan Royals pacer bowled brilliantly as he took 4 wickets from 3.3 overs and gave just 20 runs away to help his side win the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 25-year-old fast bowler after the game said, “After my second game, I missed a couple of games as I suffered a side strain at the nets during practice. Watching Hazlewood and Siraj, I realised that the ball was stopping a bit. So the plan was to bowl hard lengths. The talks were about hitting the right lengths and preventing run-flow since we had seen that in the first innings”.