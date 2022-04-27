IPL 2022 | The plan was to hit right lengths, reveals RR pacer Kuldeep Sen

Today at 9:49 AM
Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring contest at the MCA stadium in Pune by 29 runs to go to the top of the points table. Rajasthan fast-bowler Kuldeep Sen was the star with the ball for his side as he took crucial wickets to rock RCB's innings and help his side win.
Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Pune by nine wickets to register their sixth win of IPL 2022 and go to the top of the points table. After batting first, Rajasthan managed to post 144/8 on the back of a fifty from Riyan Parag against RCB. The Faf du Plessis-led side had a change in the opening combination as Virat Kohli walked out with his skipper at the top of the order. However, a top-order collapse for RCB helped Rajasthan take control of the game.
Kuldeep Sen, the Rajasthan Royals pacer bowled brilliantly as he took 4 wickets from 3.3 overs and gave just 20 runs away to help his side win the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 25-year-old fast bowler after the game said, “After my second game, I missed a couple of games as I suffered a side strain at the nets during practice. Watching Hazlewood and Siraj, I realised that the ball was stopping a bit. So the plan was to bowl hard lengths. The talks were about hitting the right lengths and preventing run-flow since we had seen that in the first innings”.
Rajasthan Royals will be hoping to keep their winning streak going as they look to cement their place in the playoffs.
